09.03.2021: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)



Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 19 February 2021 where Borregaard announced the intent to repurchase up to 250,000 of its outstanding common stock.

Borregaard has in the period from 1 March up to and including 9 March in total purchased 121,500 own shares through broker at an average price of NOK 171.51 per share.