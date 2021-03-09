 

Borregaard ASA Repurchase of own shares

09.03.2021: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 19 February 2021 where Borregaard announced the intent to repurchase up to 250,000 of its outstanding common stock.

Borregaard has in the period from 1 March up to and including 9 March in total purchased 121,500 own shares through broker at an average price of NOK 171.51 per share.

Following the completion of the above transactions, Borregaard owns a total of 417,196 of own shares, corresponding to 0.42% of Borregaard’s share capital.

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 Article 2 section 3.

 

