Altus Group Enters Into Agreement for the Purchase of Finance Active

Pursuant to the Agreement, Altus Group has made a firm and binding offer to acquire 100% of Finance Active for a proposed purchase price of €100million (on a debt free, cash free basis, and subject to adjustments), to be paid primarily in cash. The ultimate shareholders of Finance Active may accept the offer and put their shares to Altus Group for purchase subject to completion of the Works Council Process (defined below).

TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (TSX: AIF) (the “Company” or “Altus Group”), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement (the “Agreement”) regarding the proposed purchase of Finance Active SAS (“Finance Active”), a leading provider of debt management SaaS solutions for CRE treasury and investment management. The Company previously announced on February 24, 2021 that it was in exclusive negotiations to acquire Finance Active.

Founded in 2000, Finance Active is a leading European provider of SaaS debt and financial risk management solutions for CRE treasury and investment management. The company is headquartered in Paris, France and serves over 3,000 customers across Europe, including public entities, corporations and financial institutions. In 2020, Finance Active generated gross revenue of approximately €25million. If the acquisition is completed, Finance Active’s team would join the Company’s Altus Analytics business.

Additional Details

The cash portion of the purchase price will be funded primarily by drawing down on the Company’s credit facility.

Pursuant to the requirements of French Law and as documented in the Agreement, Finance Active must undertake an information and consultation process with its Works Council (“Works Council Process”) prior to the ultimate shareholders of Finance Active accepting the offer and signing the definitive share purchase agreement. Under the terms of the Agreement, the vendors have agreed to exclusivity covenants in favour of Altus Group extending to December 31, 2021.

The definitive share purchase agreement will contain other conditions that must be satisfied before the transaction is completed, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. It is anticipated that, if completed, the transaction will close in the second quarter.