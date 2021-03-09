Farmer Brothers Announces Participation at Roth’s 33rd Annual Investor Conference & Release Date for Investor Presentation

NORTHLAKE, Texas, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (the “Company”), a leading national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products, today announced its attendance at Roth’s 33rd Annual Investor Conference on March 15th, 16th, and 17th.



The Company will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings over the three days. In conjunction with the event, the Company will post an updated Investor Presentation on the Company’s website at www.farmerbros.com under “Investor Relations” on the morning of the 15th.