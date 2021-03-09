 

Soleno to Participate in the 31st Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 31st Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:50 PM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, DCCR extended-release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical development program. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Corporate Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2578




Wertpapier


