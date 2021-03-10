As part of a dynamic policy of involving employees in the company’s performance, the Group grants performance shares each year to several hundred employees, including the members of the Management Board.

The Chairman and members of the Management Board benefit in particular from the following two performance share plans:

·A performance share plan adopted by the Management Board on March 29, 2018, with the authorization of the Supervisory Board dated December 14, 2017 and March 6, 2018. The number of shares granted to each member of the Management Board under this plan is as follows:

Beneficiaries Total number of shares granted Number of Class A shares granted Number of Class B shares granted Xavier Martiré 117,995 88,496 29,499 Louis Guyot 49,164 34,415 14,749 Matthieu Lecharny 39,331 24,582 14,749

·A performance share plan adopted by the Management Board on May 2, 2019, with the authorization of the Supervisory Board dated March 6 and May 2, 2019. The number of shares granted to each member of the Management Board under this plan is as follows:

Beneficiaries Number of shares granted Xavier Martiré 116,580 Louis Guyot 45,337 Matthieu Lecharny 32,383

Under these plans, the vesting of the performance shares granted, respectively set for April 6, 2021 (for the 2018 plan) and May 2, 2022 (for the 2019 plan), is subject to the fulfillment of performance conditions, assessed over a period of three consecutive financial years.

Given the exceptional impact of the health crisis, the Supervisory Board, at its meeting on March 8, 2021, on the recommendation of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee, decided, in compliance with the compensation policy respectively applicable and approved by the shareholders at the general shareholders’ meetings of May 18, 2018 (for the 2018 plan) and May 23, 2019 (for the 2019 plan), to adjust the performance criteria as follows: