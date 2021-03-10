Elis Adjustment of certain elements of the Management Board’s compensation
Saint-Cloud, March 10, 2021
Adjustment of the 2018 and 2019 performance share plans
As part of a dynamic policy of involving employees in the company’s performance, the Group grants performance shares each year to several hundred employees, including the members of the Management Board.
The Chairman and members of the Management Board benefit in particular from the following two performance share plans:
·A performance share plan adopted by the Management Board on March 29, 2018, with the authorization of the Supervisory Board dated December 14, 2017 and March 6, 2018. The number of shares granted to each member of the Management Board under this plan is as follows:
|Beneficiaries
|Total number of shares granted
|Number of Class A shares granted
|Number of Class B shares granted
|Xavier Martiré
|117,995
|88,496
|29,499
|Louis Guyot
|49,164
|34,415
|14,749
|Matthieu Lecharny
|39,331
|24,582
|14,749
·A performance share plan adopted by the Management Board on May 2, 2019, with the authorization of the Supervisory Board dated March 6 and May 2, 2019. The number of shares granted to each member of the Management Board under this plan is as follows:
|Beneficiaries
|Number of shares granted
|Xavier Martiré
|116,580
|Louis Guyot
|45,337
|Matthieu Lecharny
|32,383
Under these plans, the vesting of the performance shares granted, respectively set for April 6, 2021 (for the 2018 plan) and May 2, 2022 (for the 2019 plan), is subject to the fulfillment of performance conditions, assessed over a period of three consecutive financial years.
Given the exceptional impact of the health crisis, the Supervisory Board, at its meeting on March 8, 2021, on the recommendation of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee, decided, in compliance with the compensation policy respectively applicable and approved by the shareholders at the general shareholders’ meetings of May 18, 2018 (for the 2018 plan) and May 23, 2019 (for the 2019 plan), to adjust the performance criteria as follows:
|
