RBC Bearings to Participate in the BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference 2021
RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that it will participate in the BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference 2021 on March 16, 2021. Materials shared during the conference will be available online at: http://investor.rbcbearings.com.
Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Daniel A. Bergeron, and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Robert M. Sullivan, will represent the Company.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.
