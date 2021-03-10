RBC Bearings to Participate in the BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference 2021

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that it will participate in the BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference 2021 on March 16, 2021. Materials shared during the conference will be available online at: http://investor.rbcbearings.com.

Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Daniel A. Bergeron, and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Robert M. Sullivan, will represent the Company.