 

PyroGenesis Confirms Receipt of DTC Eligibility and NASDAQ Approval for Listing

MONTREAL, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") a Company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to confirm today that, in response to additional inquiries with respect to the subject matter and further to its Press Release dated February 18th, 2021, its common shares (the “Shares”) are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) in the United States, and the Company’s application to list its Shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) has been approved.

As previously announced, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) approved PyroGenesis’ Shares for listing in the United States, and that the last outstanding item before final NASDAQ acceptance was to obtain DTC eligibility.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be “DTC eligible”. DTC eligibility is required in order to create a seamless electronic process of trading and thereby enhance liquidity of the Company's Shares.

PyroGenesis will maintain the listing of its Shares on the TSX, and will trade on both exchanges under the ticker symbol “PYR”.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company provides its engineering and manufacturing expertise and its turnkey process equipment packages to customers in the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office and its 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The Company’s core competencies allow PyroGenesis to provide innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. PyroGenesis’ operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward- looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Corporation's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Corporation with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Corporation's ongoing filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com, or at www.otcmarkets.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQB accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

For further information please contact:
Rodayna Kafal, Vice President, IR/Comms. and Strategic BD
Phone: (514) 937-0002, E-mail: ir@pyrogenesis.com

RELATED LINK: http://www.pyrogenesis.com/




Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
PyroGenesis is Pleased to Announce the Appointment of Mr. Ben Naccarato to the Board of Directors, effective immediately
23.02.21
PyroGenesis Comments on Today’s Trading Activity; All Projects, incl. NASDAQ Listing, On Track; Cash-on-Hand > $27.5M
22.02.21
PyroGenesis CEO to Present at the 7th Annual Gabelli & Company Waste & Environmental Services Symposium on March 18
18.02.21
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Listing Application with NASDAQ

ZeitTitel
19:27 Uhr
1.937
Pyrogenesis PYR.V-- Spezialist für Plasmaprozesse,3-D Druck, Prozessausrüstungspakete