Milestone Scientific Receives Notice of Allowance for European Patent Related to Combination of Nerve Stimulation and DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology to Optimize Needle Tip Location in Ultrasound-Guided PNB Procedures

ROSELAND, N.J., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today announced it has received Notice of Allowance from the European Patent Office (EPO) combining minimum intensity of nerve stimulation (MIS) and real-time injection pressure (IP) monitoring utilizing Milestone’s CompuFlo instrument and associated DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology to optimize needle tip location in ultrasound-guided peripheral nerve block (PNB) procedures. The technology was developed in conjunction with Dr. Olivier Choquet from the Lapeyronie University Hospital Montpellier France, a renowned expert in peripheral nerve block procedures, and Dr. Mark Hochman, D.D.S., Inventor and Clinical Director for Milestone Scientific.



Arjan Haverhals, President of Milestone Scientific, noted, “This is an important event, as receiving this notice-of-allowance from the European Patent Office clears an important hurdle as we seek to develop a device specifically for PNB procedures, which will incorporate the CompuFlo with Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology capabilities of precisely measuring, displaying, controlling, warning and recording needle tip pressure in real time. The optimization of a device specifically for procedures that also integrates this new technology, we believe will help reduce the risk of needle injury during PNB procedures. By combining CompuFlo with ultrasound guidance and MIS, we believe we will achieve unparalleled multimodal PNB monitoring, safety and greater accuracy to identify needle tip location during PNB procedures. We are grateful for the contributions of Dr. Choquet and his team who helped us understand the value of this breakthrough technology. We view this as an attractive market for our technology as PNBs are increasingly utilized in the treatment of trauma and surgical procedures, including orthopedic surgeries as well as for postoperative and nonsurgical analgesia. In addition to Europe, we have applied for similar patents in the United States, as we remain focused on building our IP portfolio across numerous indications and around the world.”