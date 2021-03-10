Iridex Completes Transaction with Topcon Corporation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, announced today that it has completed the previously announced transaction with Topcon Corporation. Under the terms of the agreements, Topcon Corporation and its affiliates have completed the $10 million equity investment in Iridex and the purchase of exclusive distribution rights to the Iridex products in Asia Pacific and key EMEA regions, and Iridex has completed the purchase of assets related to PASCAL laser products. The total transaction results in a net amount of $19.5 million to Iridex. The transaction was announced on March 2, 2021.



“This capital infusion allows Iridex to invest in our strategic growth initiatives,” said David Bruce, chief executive officer of Iridex, “enabling both our unique non-incisional glaucoma therapy products, and our newly broadened retina product line and distribution network, to ultimately benefit physicians and the patients they care for, worldwide. We appreciate the high-level commitment and investment Topcon has made in our company, and we look forward to a strong partnership.”