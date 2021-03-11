 

The Keg Royalties Income Fund announces March 2021 cash distribution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: KEG.UN) today announced that its March 2021 distribution of $0.035 per unit has been declared and is payable to unitholders of record as at March 21, 2021. The March 2021 distribution will be paid on March 31, 2021.

The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. (“KRL”). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named one of the "50 Best Employers in Canada" by Aon Hewitt for the past seventeen years. 

CONTACT: For further information contact:
Neil Maclean
Telephone: 604-276-0242
E-mail: neilm@kegrestaurants.com
www.kegincomefund.com



