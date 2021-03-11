Organising the annual general meeting of shareholders and participation therein

Considering the pandemic spread of the coronavirus causing COVID-19 and the recommendations, measures, and restrictions of the Estonian Government for inhibiting the spread of the disease in Estonia, we urgently call on our shareholders to not take part in the general meeting in person and offer the following options for exercising your rights as shareholders:

The Management Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS (registry code 10223439, location Kaubamaja 1, 10143, Tallinn) convened the annual general meeting of shareholders on 22 February 2021 to take place on 19 March 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Radisson Blu Hotel Olümpia Conference Centre at Liivalaia 33 Tallinn. The annual general meeting is not a public meeting or a public event as stipulated in the orders issued by the Government of the Republic of Estonia, the organising of which is prohibited; therefore, the annual general meeting of shareholders of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS takes place at the time and place specified in the notice of the general meeting while considering the following specifications and recommendations.

The shareholders can vote for the items on the agenda of the general meeting via email or regular mail before the meeting without being physically present at the actual event. Voting ballots can be accessed on the website of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS ( https://www.tkmgroup.ee/en/investor/annual-general-meeting-shareholder ... ); they are also attached to this stock exchange announcement. When voting by email, the completed ballot papers must be digitally signed and sent to the Management Board by email at tkmgroup@kaubamaja.ee no later than by 12.00 p.m. EET on 18 March 2021. When voting by regular mail, the completed ballot must be personally signed and mailed with a copy of the page of a personal identification document that includes the personal data of the signatory to the Management Board (addressed to Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS, Kaubamaja 1, Tallinn 10143) so that it would be received no later than by 18 March 2021 at 12:00 p.m. The shareholders can participate in the online seminar on the annual general meeting at 11 a.m. EET on 19 March 2021. In order to participate in the online seminar, please register no later than at 12.00 p.m. EET on 18 March 2021 here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/9214160741195990798 . You will receive a link to the online seminar and instructions for using the environment. The online seminar will be held in Estonian and Raul Puusepp, Chairman of the Management Board, Marit Vooremäe, Chief Financial Officer, and Helen Tulve, Legal Director, will present the company’s results and answer questions. As the time of the online seminar is limited, please email your questions by 12.00 p.m. EET on 18 March 2021 the latest at tkmgroup@kaubamaja.ee . There will be no voting through the online seminar.



Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS urgently asks its shareholders to use the aforementioned possibilities for exercising their rights as shareholders and not participate in the general meeting in person due to measures for stopping the spread of the coronavirus that are enacted in Estonia. We would like to emphasise that only shareholders or their authorised representatives without any symptoms are allowed to participate in the general meeting in person and wearing a protective mask is mandatory. Only up to two people may sit, stand, or walk together and the pair must stay at least two metres away from any other individuals, except in a situation in which it is not reasonably possible to observe these requirements.

The venue of the general meeting applies measures to protect the participants to minimise the possibility of spreading the coronavirus. The venue of the meeting observes the current requirements for social distancing; requisite disinfectants and personal protective equipment are available. If necessary, the Management Board may implement additional measures in accordance with the situation prevailing at the time of the general meeting and possible social restrictions.

Questions about the general meeting can be submitted by email at tkmgroup@kaubamaja.ee , by letter sent to the address of the public limited company, or by phone at +372 66 73 300.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Management Board

Phone: +372 731 5000

Attachment