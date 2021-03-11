Symrise reported reliable results in an exceptional year (2020), with a marginal miss in sales guidance amid the cyber-attack in late Q4 2020 and
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Symrise AG - Sustained sales and earnings growth, despite macro headwinds
Symrise reported reliable results in an exceptional year (2020), with a marginal miss in sales guidance amid the cyber-attack in late Q4 2020 and EBITDA in line. Organic sales growth is expected to accelerate this year, as pandemic-related headwinds are likely to ease and business activities have normalised following the cyber-attack.
