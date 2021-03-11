 

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Results for 2020

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $4,229,000, or $0.44 per share (based on approximately 9.6 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), versus approximately $4,495,000, or $0.47 per share (based on approximately 9.7 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $266,000, or 5.9%. This decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in revenue, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $7,006,000 compared to approximately $7,340,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $334,000, or 4.6%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest rates and origination fees charged on loans due to market conditions and intense competition from other lenders, as well as lower demand for new loans resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, approximately $5,989,000 of our revenue represents interest income on secured, real estate loans that we offer to small businesses compared to approximately $6,186,000 in 2019, and approximately $1,018,000 represents origination fees on such loans, compared to approximately $1,154,000 in 2019. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and, generally, accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Total operating costs and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were approximately $2,796,000 compared to approximately $2,842,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $46,000 or 1.6%. The decrease in operating costs and expenses is primarily attributable to decreased interest expense due to lower LIBOR rates and decreases in travel expense, advertising fees and appraisal fees, offset by increases in payroll expenses and compensation to members of our board of directors, as well as an annual bonus paid to officers in 2020 and a voluntary waiver from the Company’s CEO forgoing his base salary for the months of November and December 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, total shareholders' equity was approximately $31,964,000 compared to approximately $31,943,000 as of December 31, 2019.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, “I’m pleased that we have managed to continue our track record of zero defaults since inception through another major crisis. During March and April of 2020, the marketplace experienced panic and hysteria. Yet, we kept our portfolio under control, we paid dividends on a regular schedule and we instituted another stock buy-back program. I believe that our performance during the challenges related to COVID-19 during 2020 demonstrates responsible underwriting, lower risk versus many of our peers and management’s commitment to provide shareholder value even in rough times,” added Mr. Ran.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of our representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when we discuss our underwriting, lower risk and shareholder value, we are using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive and (ix) if the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business is greater than anticipated. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

Assets   2020
       2019
  
Loans receivable $ 58,097,970     $ 53,485,014  
Interest receivable on loans   827,236       675,996  
Cash
   131,654       118,407  
Cash - restricted
   327,483       ---  
Other assets   66,566       53,218  
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net   369,699       87,754  
Deferred financing costs, net   22,807       22,637  
Total assets $ 59,843,415     $ 54,443,026  

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Liabilities:              
Line of credit $ 20,308,873     $ 15,232,993  
Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $397,327 and $472,413, respectively)   5,602,673       5,527,587  
Deferred origination fees   367,638       322,119  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   168,940       151,823  
Operating lease liability   372,907       91,025  
Other liabilities   ---       15,000  
Dividends payable   1,058,194       1,159,061  
Total liabilities   27,879,225       22,499,608  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued   ---       ---  
Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 9,882,058 issued; 9,619,945 and 9,658,844 outstanding, respectively   9,882       9,882  
Additional paid-in capital   33,157,096       33,144,032  
Treasury stock, at cost – 262,113 and 223,214 shares   (798,939 )     (619,688 )
Accumulated deficit   (403,849 )     (590,808 )
Total stockholders’ equity   31,964,190       31,943,418  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 59,843,415     $ 54,443,026  


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

    2020
       2019
  
Interest income from loans $ 5,988,622     $ 6,185,764  
Origination fees   1,017,729       1,153,941  
Total Revenue   7,006,351       7,339,705  
Operating costs and expenses:      
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs   1,356,015       1,635,134  
Referral fees   5,875       3,750  
General and administrative expenses   1,434,438       1,202,739  
Total operating costs and expenses   2,796,328       2,841,623  
       
Income from operations   4,210,023       4,498,082  
Other income   20,000       12,000  
Loss on write-off of investment in privately held company  

--- 		     

(15,000

)
Income before income tax expense   4,230,023       4,495,082  
Income tax expense   (645 )     (572 )
Net income $ 4,229,378     $ 4,494,510  
       
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:      
--Basic $ 0.44     $ 0.47  
--Diluted

 $ 0.44     $ 0.47  
       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding      
--Basic   9,631,296       9,658,147  
--Diluted   9,631,296       9,659,285

  


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

  Common Stock Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		Treasury Stock Accumulated
Deficit 		Totals
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, January 1, 2019 9,874,191 $ 9,874 $ 33,110,536 218,214 $ (590,234 ) $ (448,801 ) $ 32,081,375  
Exercise of warrants and options 7,867   8   20,432         20,440  
Non cash compensation       13,064         13,064  
Purchase of treasury shares       5,000   (29,454 )     (29,454 )
Dividends paid             (3,477,456 )   (3,477,456 )
Dividends declared and payable             (1,159,061 )   (1,159,061 )
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019             4,494,510     4,494,510  
Balance, December 31, 2019 9,882,058 $ 9,882   33,144,032 223,214   (619,688 )   (590,808 )   31,943,418  
Non cash compensation       13,064         13,064  
Purchase of treasury shares       38,899   (179,251 )     (179,251 )
Dividends paid             (2,984,225 )   (2,984,225 )
Dividends declared and payable             (1,058,194 )   (1,058,194 )
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020             4,229,378     4,229,378  
Balance, December 31, 2020 9,882,058 $ 9,882 $ 33,157,096 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ (403,849 ) $ 31,964,190  



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

    2020       2019  
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income $ 4,229,378     $ 4,494,510  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -      
Amortization of deferred financing costs   102,017       94,489  
Depreciation   1,135       1,414  
Non cash compensation expense   13,064       13,064  
Loss on write-off of investment in privately held company   ---       15,000  
Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use asset and liability   (62 )     3,271  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities      
Interest receivable on loans   (180,911 )     (79,219 )
Other assets   (5,724 )     3,499  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   17,117       (31,893 )
Deferred origination fees   45,519       (82,557 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   4,221,533       4,431,578  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Issuance of short term loans   (43,719,304 )     (48,053,965 )
Collections received from loans   39,136,019       49,420,078  
Release of loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable   (15,000 )     ---  
Purchase of fixed assets   (8,759 )     ---  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (4,607,044 )     1,366,113  
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from (repayments of) line of credit, net   5,075,880       (1,389,154 )
Dividends paid   (4,143,286 )     (4,636,173 )
Purchase of treasury shares   (179,251 )     (29,454 )
Deferred financing costs incurred   (27,102 )     ---  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants   ---       20,440  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   726,241       (6,034,341 )
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash   340,730       (236,650 )
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year   118,407       355,057  
Cash and restricted cash, end of year $ 459,137     $ 118,407  
       
       
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:      
Taxes paid during the year $ 645     $ 572  
Interest paid during the year $ 1,264,533     $ 1,560,644  
Operating leases paid during the year $ 56,572     $ 52,571  
       
Supplemental Information – Noncash Information: Dividend declared and payable $ 1,058,194     $ 1,159,061  
Establishment of right-of-use asset and operating lease liability $ 329,421     $ 135,270  
Interest receivable converted to loans receivable in connection with forbearance agreements $ 29,671     $ ---  
Loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable $ ---     $ 15,000  
                
CONTACT: Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
Vanessa Kao, CFO
(516) 444-3400 
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.



Disclaimer

