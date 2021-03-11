Tech & Learning Names Mediasite Mosaic a Best Remote/Blended Learning Tool in 2021

Mediasite Mosaic is a one-click app that enables teachers, students, trainers and remote workers to have a video studio at their fingertips and manage recordings from web conferencing tools. The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence judges selected products that they deemed as standouts in the world of virtual learning for students, parents and teachers.

“Despite the many challenges schools have had to face this past year, technology continues to be one of the key drivers for innovation,” said Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser in a statement. “The winning products recognized here have supported continuous instruction throughout the pandemic, and we expect this momentum to continue into next year and beyond.”

This award is the latest in a growing list of accolades Mediasite Mosaic has received since its launch in June 2020, including the Best New Lecture Capture/Screen Recording Solution in the Campus Technology 2020 New Product Awards and THE Journal 2020 New Product Awards, as well as the 2020 Future Best of Show InfoComm Special Edition Award by AV Technology.

The app is available in the Mac App Store and Microsoft Store, and when paired with My Mediasite, allows users to create great-looking videos and screencasts. Its easy video capture capabilities combined with its ability to upload and manage video calls is enabling more collaboration at schools and organizations worldwide. Users can easily create powerful communications, lectures, assignments, trainings and more on their Macs or PCs using built-in or external microphones and cameras.

Additionally, as everyone communicates and learns from home, Mediasite Mosaic monitors when new content from tools like Zoom are created locally on a user’s device and gives them the option to automatically upload their recordings to Mediasite. This allows users to manage all of their valuable videos in one secure, searchable place and extends the full functionality of Mediasite to all their content – accessibility features like closed captioning and transcription, robust search, video and caption editing tools, anytime and anywhere publishing, the ability to track viewer engagement and back-end analytics.

“We are honored that our video creation solution Mediasite Mosaic is being recognized by Tech & Learning as a best online learning tool,” said Steve McKee, SVP of Product & Technology, Sonic Foundry, the creator of Mediasite. “The videos being created with Mediasite Mosaic are contributing to the massive year-over-year increases of Mediasite we’ve seen since the start of the pandemic – a 120 percent increase in videos created and a 1,500 percent increase in views. During the spring 2020 semester alone our platform supported 1.4 billion video views.”

McKee continued: “The accolades Mediasite Mosaic is receiving is a testament to our commitment to leading product development during this dynamic time in the video industry’s history. We will continue to innovate and evolve our solutions to ensure schools and organizations worldwide not only survive in a video-first world but become wildly successful leaders who effectively teach, learn and collaborate despite distance and time.”

Mediasite is a highly automated and integrated video platform that facilitates hybrid learning in this new digital-first world. Trusted by 1,700 schools in 65 countries, Mediasite quickly and cost-effectively scales the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Mediasite’s solutions create the most engaging, data-rich, and personalized learning experiences possible as students and instructors collaborate from a distance. Learn more about Mediasite Mosaic at www.mediasite.com/mosaic.

Sonic Foundry (OTC: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.com and @mediasite.

