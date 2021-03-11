Mondelēz International SnackFutures Joins Upcycled Food Association
- Upcycled Food Association consists of food brands and companies committed to helping prevent food waste through an upcycled economy
- Planet-friendly snacks are a priority for SnackFutures, the innovation and venture hub for Mondelēz International
- SnackFutures has launched two brands using upcycled produce and launched the CoLab start-up program which includes planet-friendly investment opportunities
CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnackFutures, the Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) innovation and venture hub, today announced its membership to the Upcycled Food Association
(UFA), a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing food waste by growing the upcycled economy.
SnackFutures was created in 2018 as a growth driver for Mondelēz International with a focus on well-being snacks around the world. The group has made planet-first innovation a key pillar of its portfolio strategy with a mission is to create well-being snacks that are good for people, kind to the planet and deliciously fun.
Illustrating this commitment, the first two brands developed and launched by SnackFutures are made from produce that would otherwise be wasted:
- CaPao rescues and reimagines parts of the cacaofruit that would otherwise go to waste and turns them into plant-based wondersnacks to fuel the wellbeing of people and the planet. Previously, the cacaofruit was simply being thrown away once the cocoa beans were extracted from the fruit to create chocolate.
- Dirt Kitchen Snacks are snackably delicious veggies made from real, recognizable vegetables that come in both an Air Dried Veggies + Nuts mix, as well as Air Dried Veggie Crisps, made from produce that would normally become on-farm waste due to surplus, ripeness or bruising.
“There is nothing but upside to using upcycled ingredients,” said Brigette Wolf, Global Head of SnackFutures, Mondelēz International. “By creating brands built on the promise of reducing food waste, we provide a growing generation of ‘ethical consumers’ a snackable way to act on their convictions, do right by the planet and build our relevance, reputation and revenue streams as a snack leader.”
