Mondelēz International SnackFutures Joins Upcycled Food Association

Upcycled Food Association consists of food brands and companies committed to helping prevent food waste through an upcycled economy

Planet-friendly snacks are a priority for SnackFutures, the innovation and venture hub for Mondelēz International

SnackFutures has launched two brands using upcycled produce and launched the CoLab start-up program which includes planet-friendly investment opportunities



CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnackFutures, the Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) innovation and venture hub, today announced its membership to the Upcycled Food Association (UFA), a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing food waste by growing the upcycled economy.



SnackFutures was created in 2018 as a growth driver for Mondelēz International with a focus on well-being snacks around the world. The group has made planet-first innovation a key pillar of its portfolio strategy with a mission is to create well-being snacks that are good for people, kind to the planet and deliciously fun.



Illustrating this commitment, the first two brands developed and launched by SnackFutures are made from produce that would otherwise be wasted: