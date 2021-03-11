 

Stewart Title Hires New Group Vice President for Southeast Direct Operations

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC), announced today that Ana Villela-Murillo has been hired as the new Group Vice President for the Southeast, responsible for overseeing Direct Operations in Florida, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Prior to joining Stewart, Villela-Murillo worked at First American Title for 24 years, serving as Vice President of Operations since 2014 and spending the last two years managing operations in the state of Florida.

“Ana brings with her an immeasurable amount of operational experience and leadership managing multiple states and people across the world,” said Steve Lessack, Group President, Direct Operations. “As we realign a new Southeast operation, Ana will be instrumental in maximizing and growing our presence in these important markets. Her title and management experience make her the perfect leader for this team.”

“Stewart is building something special, and the passion, excitement and dedication I’ve seen from the leadership at all levels made me want to be a part of their journey,” said Villela-Murillo. “I know what it takes to drive operations toward strong financial results, and I’m excited to bring my experience in creating and leading strong, innovative teams to Stewart as we look to grow and invest in our people and our customers in the Southeast.”

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.



