 

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Names Camille Young to Company’s Board of Directors

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that Camille Young was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors as an independent director, effective March 11, 2021. She will join the Audit, Compensation, Nominating and Long-Term Incentive Plan Committees.

Ms. Young brings more than two decades of experience in the practice of state and federal government affairs and expertise in diversity and inclusion practices to Cal-Maine Foods. She currently serves as Principal and Director of Cornerstone Government Affairs, a full-service, bipartisan consulting firm specializing in federal and state government relations, public affairs and strategic communications, and advisory services. In this position, she has developed deep relationships with government officials, business leaders and community influencers across the state of Mississippi. At Cornerstone, she also serves as the co-chair of the firm’s diversity and inclusion working group. Prior to joining Cornerstone, she spent 10 years as a government affairs representative with one of Mississippi’s leading law firms, Watkins Ludlam Winter & Stennis, P.A. She previously worked for the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation in several capacities, including communications specialist, director of media relations and government relations specialist, and she also held a position with the United States Department of Agriculture as an outreach and public affairs specialist.

Ms. Young is an active member of the Jackson, Mississippi, community and currently serves on the inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Committee of the Madison County Business League and Foundation, and previously served as a member of the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership Board of Directors, the Junior League of Jackson Sustainers, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and the Mississippi 4-H Foundation. She also served as President of the Mississippi State University National Alumni Association from 2012 to 2013.

Her numerous professional and civic awards include being named as one of Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 50 Business Women, Top 40 Under 40, Woman of Distinction by the Girl Scout Council of Middle Mississippi and Alumnus of the Year by the Central Mississippi Chapter of the Mississippi State University Alumni Association. She also is a member of the Mississippi Power Company Board of Directors, the BankFirst Board of Directors and the inaugural class of Top 50 Most Influential People in Mississippi.

Ms. Young has a Bachelor of Arts Degree and Master’s Degree from Mississippi State University, and holds a Diversity and Inclusion certificate from Cornell University.

Commenting on the announcement, Dolph Baker, chairman and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. said, “We are delighted to welcome Camille Young to our Board of Directors as our fourth independent director and seventh member. Her long tenure as a consultant with Cornerstone and expertise in diversity and inclusion activities will complement the work and experience of our other members. Additionally, we will benefit from her strong relationships with Mississippi government and community leaders. Her impressive history of public service and community leadership aligns well with our corporate culture. We are confident she will make an immediate contribution to the work of the Cal-Maine Foods’ Board of Directors, and we look forward to working together as we continue to execute our growth strategy.”

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.



