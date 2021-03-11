 

NTG Nordic Transport Group Annual Report for 2020

Company announcement no. 12 - 21
 11 March 2021


NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) has today published the 2020 annual report. Selected financial highlights are presented below:

    Full year   Q4
DKK million   2020 2019   2020 2019
Net revenue   5,332.2 5,332.0   1,425.4 1,400.7
Gross profit   1,238.4 1,086.5   349.9 292.7
Operating profit before special items   260.7 208.0   82.1 60.1
Adjusted free cash flow   314.2 110.0   90.0 29.2
Profit for the year   148.8 8.3      
Earnings per share (DKK)   5.6 -0.6      
             
Gross margin   23.2% 20.4%   24.5% 20.9%
Operating margin   4.9% 3.9%   5.8% 4.3%
Conversion ratio   21.1% 19.1%   23.5% 20.5%
ROIC before tax   34.3% 30.2%      

“Despite the turbulence and elevated uncertainty due to COVID-19, we delivered financial results for 2020 in line with the outlook. Thanks to our hard-working and dedicated employees, we maintained a net revenue in line with 2019 while increasing operating profit before special items by more than 25%. I am pleased that we successfully managed to adapt to the new situation and safeguard profitability while simultaneously performing a complete overhaul of non-performing activities, establishing four start-ups, and completing three acquisitions”, says Michael Larsen, Group CEO.

