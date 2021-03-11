NTG Nordic Transport Group Annual Report for 2020
Company announcement no. 12 - 21
11 March 2021
NTG Nordic Transport Group Annual Report for 2020
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) has today published the 2020 annual report. Selected financial highlights are presented below:
|Full year
|Q4
|DKK million
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net revenue
|5,332.2
|5,332.0
|1,425.4
|1,400.7
|Gross profit
|1,238.4
|1,086.5
|349.9
|292.7
|Operating profit before special items
|260.7
|208.0
|82.1
|60.1
|Adjusted free cash flow
|314.2
|110.0
|90.0
|29.2
|Profit for the year
|148.8
|8.3
|Earnings per share (DKK)
|5.6
|-0.6
|Gross margin
|23.2%
|20.4%
|24.5%
|20.9%
|Operating margin
|4.9%
|3.9%
|5.8%
|4.3%
|Conversion ratio
|21.1%
|19.1%
|23.5%
|20.5%
|ROIC before tax
|34.3%
|30.2%
“Despite the turbulence and elevated uncertainty due to COVID-19, we delivered financial results for 2020 in line with the outlook. Thanks to our hard-working and dedicated employees, we maintained a net revenue in line with 2019 while increasing operating profit before special items by more than 25%. I am pleased that we successfully managed to adapt to the new situation and safeguard profitability while simultaneously performing a complete overhaul of non-performing activities, establishing four start-ups, and completing three acquisitions”, says Michael Larsen, Group CEO.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare