NTG Nordic Transport Group Annual Report for 2020

Full year Q4 DKK million 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue 5,332.2 5,332.0 1,425.4 1,400.7 Gross profit 1,238.4 1,086.5 349.9 292.7 Operating profit before special items 260.7 208.0 82.1 60.1 Adjusted free cash flow 314.2 110.0 90.0 29.2 Profit for the year 148.8 8.3 Earnings per share (DKK) 5.6 -0.6 Gross margin 23.2% 20.4% 24.5% 20.9% Operating margin 4.9% 3.9% 5.8% 4.3% Conversion ratio 21.1% 19.1% 23.5% 20.5% ROIC before tax 34.3% 30.2%

“Despite the turbulence and elevated uncertainty due to COVID-19, we delivered financial results for 2020 in line with the outlook. Thanks to our hard-working and dedicated employees, we maintained a net revenue in line with 2019 while increasing operating profit before special items by more than 25%. I am pleased that we successfully managed to adapt to the new situation and safeguard profitability while simultaneously performing a complete overhaul of non-performing activities, establishing four start-ups, and completing three acquisitions”, says Michael Larsen, Group CEO.