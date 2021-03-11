Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, March 18

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present at the Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development will present on Thursday, March 18 at 4:00pm ET, and access to a replay of the event will be made available the week of March 22nd on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndr.

