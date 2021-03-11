 

Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, March 18

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present at the Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development will present on Thursday, March 18 at 4:00pm ET, and access to a replay of the event will be made available the week of March 22nd on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndr.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned interests on 189 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.



04.03.21
Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend
22.02.21
Royal Gold Presenting at the BMO 30th Global Metals and Mining Conference
11.02.21
LYNX: Gold für 550 USD die Unze

25.09.20
86
Royal Gold - mehr Bank als Mine