Luna Innovations Reports Record Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

“Our outstanding operating and financial performance in 2020 in the midst of a pandemic underscores the strength of our product portfolio, our ability to innovate and the fact that we are clear about our strategy and have not wavered from our stated vision,” said Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luna. “From an operational standpoint, the absolute focus and dedication of our team was evident as we continued to execute against that strategy to support our customers, keep our employees safe and deliver the financial results that we guided to before COVID permeated our lives."

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, today announced its financial results for the three months and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Graeff continued, "In spite of the fact that we could not travel and meet in person, we continued to work our acquisition pipeline and recently completed the acquisition of OptaSense, the largest transaction in our history. Our financial achievements were equally as impressive, achieving double-digit top-line growth and record revenue for 2020. I am inspired by the commitment and hard work of the Luna team, all of whom continued to ensure service excellence for our customers. This performance and focus gives us a very strong springboard entering 2021.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Summary

Financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 continue the strong momentum throughout the fiscal year. The reported performance metrics below include OptaSense for the stub period starting from the acquisition date of December 3, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Given the timing of the close of the transaction so late in the quarter and fiscal year, the inclusion of the results of operations of OptaSense for this stub period does not reflect integration costs or cost synergies from the transaction.

Highlights of the financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 are:

Three Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Change Revenues: Lightwave $ 19,278 $ 13,988 38 % Luna Labs 6,637 5,492 21 % Total revenues 25,915 19,480 33 % Gross profit 13,358 10,388 29 % Gross margin 51.5 % 53.3 % Operating expense 12,828 8,670 48 % Operating income 530 1,718 (69) % Operating margin 2.0 % 8.8 % Net income/(loss) from continuing operations $ (64) $ 2,146 (103) % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands) 32,831 32,212 Net income per share from continuing operations (diluted) $ — $ 0.07 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,283 $ 3,238 32 %

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss)/income can be found in the schedules included in this release.

The reported results reflect the inclusion of the incremental revenues of $1.5 million associated with the operations of OptaSense for the stub period from December 3, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Excluding the revenue from OptaSense, Lightwave revenue increased by $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, or 27%, compared to the prior year period, to $17.8 million. This increase in revenue was due to increased revenues associated with communications test and fiber optic sensing products. Luna Labs revenues increased for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the prior-year period due in part to a large shipment of product to a US military branch to help reduce maintenance costs. Excluding the revenue from OptaSense, total revenue increased by $4.9 million, or 25%, compared to the prior year period, to $24.4 million.

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased compared to the prior-year period due to increased revenues associated with legacy Luna operations as well as an incremental $0.7 million of gross profit associated with the operations of OptaSense for the stub period from December 3, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Excluding the gross profit from OptaSense, gross profit increased $2.3 million, or 22%, compared to the prior year period, to $12.7 million.

The increase in operating expenses was primarily a result of $2.2 million of acquisition related expenses incurred in connection with the acquisition of OptaSense and $1.6 million of expenses associated with OptaSense operations for the stub period from December 3, 2020 through December 31, 2020, as well continued incremental investment in sales and engineering to support Luna's growth. Excluding the acquisition-related expenses and expenses of OptaSense operations, operating income increased $2.0 million, or 114%, compared to the prior-year period, to $3.7 million, representing an operating margin on legacy Luna operations of 15%.

Net loss from continuing operations was $0.1 million, or $0.00 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income from continuing operations of $2.1 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted share, for the prior-year period. The decrease in net income from continuing operations was driven by $2.3 million of acquisition related expenses more than offsetting increased revenue and strong operating results from Luna's legacy operations. Excluding acquisition-related expenses and a $0.9 million loss from the operations of OptaSense, net income from continuing operations increased by $0.8 million, or 39%, to $3.0 million or $0.09 per fully diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase was driven by revenue growth from both Lightwave and Luna Labs. Legacy Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the effects of the OptaSense acquisition, was $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Summary

Highlights of the financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 are:

Full Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Change Revenues: Lightwave $ 59,115 $ 49,117 20 % Luna Labs $ 23,566 $ 21,399 10 % Total revenues $ 82,681 $ 70,516 17 % Gross profit $ 42,188 $ 35,183 20 % Gross margin 51.0 % 49.9 % Operating expense 37,205 31,867 17 % Operating income 4,983 3,316 50 % Operating margin 6.0 % 4.7 % Net income from continuing operations $ 4,727 $ 5,343 (12) % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 32,579 31,841 Net income per share from continuing operations (diluted) $ 0.15 $ 0.17 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,087 $ 9,473 38 %

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income can be found in the schedules included in this release.

2021 Full-Year Outlook:

For fiscal year 2021, Luna expects:

Total revenues in the range of $122 million to $127 million for full fiscal 2021; and

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $16 million to $19 million for full fiscal 2021.

Luna is not providing an outlook for net income, which is the most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure to Adjusted EBITDA, because changes in the items that Luna excludes from net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, such as share-based compensation, tax expense, and significant non-recurring charges, among other things, can be dependent on future events that are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management and are not part of Luna's routine operating activities.

The outlook above does not include any future acquisitions, divestitures, or unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the operating performance of its business, Luna’s management considers Adjusted EBITDA, Legacy Adjusted EBITDA and Legacy Adjusted EPS, which exclude certain charges and credits that are required by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Legacy Adjusted EBITDA and Legacy Adjusted EPS provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding the effect of certain non-cash expenses and items that Luna believes may not be indicative of its operating performance, because either they are unusual and Luna does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, or they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course. Legacy Adjusted EBITDA and Legacy Adjusted EPS exclude the effects of the acquisition of OptaSense in December 2020, which management believes is useful to assess the profitability of the legacy Luna business on a standalone basis. Adjusted EBITDA, Legacy Adjusted EBITDA and Legacy Adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA, Legacy Adjusted EBITDA and Legacy Adjusted EPS have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the table following the financial statements attached to this press release.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, Luna will conduct an investor conference call at 5:00 pm (ET) today to discuss its financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020. The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Luna website at www.lunainc.com under the tab “Investor Relations.” To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 844.578.9643 and the international dial-in number is 270.823.1522. The participant access code is 3898157. Investors are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website under “Webcasts and Presentations” for 30 days following the conference call.

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: a Lightwave segment and a Luna Labs segment. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include Luna's expectations regarding its projected 2021 financial results and outlook and growth potential, as well as the impacts of the recently completed acquisition of OptaSense. Management cautions the reader that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, and/or achievements of Luna may differ materially from the future results, performance, and/or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. These factors include, without limitation, failure of demand for Luna's products and services to meet expectations, failure of target market to grow and expand, technological and strategic challenges and those risks and uncertainties set forth in Luna’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and Luna's other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Luna’s website at www.lunainc.com. The statements made in this release are based on information available to Luna as of the date of this release and Luna undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of U.S Dollars) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,366 $ 25,006 Accounts receivable, net 24,951 16,269 Receivable from sale of HSOR business — 2,501 Contract assets 7,046 2,759 Inventory 23,597 10,294 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,509 1,287 Total current assets 75,469 58,116 Property and equipment, net 3,308 3,466 Intangible assets, net 20,109 10,194 Goodwill 18,121 10,542 Long term contract assets 471 449 Operating lease ROU asset 11,281 2,236 Finance lease ROU asset 244 70 Other assets 39 35 Deferred tax asset 1,960 1,416 Total assets 131,002 86,524 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt obligation $ 4,167 $ — Accounts payable 4,393 2,787 Accrued liabilities 12,159 9,036 Contract liabilities 7,095 3,888 Current portion of operating lease ROU liability 2,223 1,283 Current portion of finance lease ROU liability 48 50 Total current liabilities 30,085 17,044 Long-term debt obligation 15,817 — Long-term portion of operating lease ROU liability 10,248 1,988 Long-term portion of finance lease ROU liability 196 23 Other long-term liabilities 214 — Total liabilities 56,560 19,055 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 32,724,512 and 31,788,896 shares issued, 31,024,537 and 30,149,105 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 33 32 Treasury stock at cost, 1,699,975 and 1,639,791 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively (4,789) (4,337) Additional paid-in capital 92,403 88,022 Accumulated deficit (12,957) (16,248) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (248) — Total stockholders’ equity 74,442 67,469 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 131,002 $ 86,524

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share data) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Lightwave revenues $ 19,278 $ 13,988 $ 59,115 $ 49,117 Luna Labs revenues 6,637 5,492 23,566 21,399 Total revenues 25,915 19,480 82,681 70,516 Cost of revenues: Lightwave costs 7,570 5,070 23,306 20,157 Luna Labs costs 4,987 4,022 17,187 15,176 Total cost of revenues 12,557 9,092 40,493 35,333 Gross profit 13,358 10,388 42,188 35,183 Operating expense: Selling, general and administrative 8,559 6,330 27,644 23,344 Research, development and engineering 1,996 2,255 6,713 7,496 Acquisition related expense 2,204 85 2,204 1,027 Loss on sale and disposal of property and equipment 69 — 644 — Total operating expense 12,828 8,670 37,205 31,867 Operating income 530 1,718 4,983 3,316 Other income/(expense): Other income/(expense), net 31 (1) 50 (5) Investment income 2 69 67 394 Interest expense, net (23) (1) (25) (16) Total other income 10 67 92 373 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 540 1,785 5,075 3,689 Income tax (expense)/benefit (604) 361 (348) 1,654 (Loss)/income from continuing operations (64) 2,146 4,727 5,343 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — (1,436) — Net (loss)/income (64) 2,146 3,291 5,343 Preferred stock dividend — — — 286 Net (loss)/income attributable to common stockholders $ (64) $ 2,146 $ 3,291 $ 5,057 Net income per share from continuing operations: Basic $ — $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ 0.19 Diluted $ — $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ 0.17 Net loss per share from discontinued operations: Basic $ — $ — $ (0.05) $ — Diluted $ — $ — $ (0.04) $ — Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ — $ 0.07 $ 0.11 $ 0.18 Diluted $ — $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ 0.16 Weighted average shares (in thousands): Basic 30,896 30,159 30,670 28,689 Diluted 32,831 32,212 32,579 31,841

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars) Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net income $ 3,291 $ 5,343 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,970 2,503 Stock-based compensation 2,134 1,544 Loss on sale and disposal of property and equipment 644 — Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,436 — Deferred tax asset (522) — Tax benefit from release of valuation allowance — (3,349) Bad debt 127 538 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,292) (2,249) Contract assets (1,504) (449) Inventory (1,550) (723) Other current assets (2,203) (242) Other long-term assets (3) 45 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,143 592 Contract liabilities (29) 1,245 Other long-term liabilities 214 — Net cash provided by operating activities 2,856 4,798 Cash flows used in investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (34,102) (19,004) Acquisition of property and equipment (681) (541) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 403 — Intangible property costs (379) (270) Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations, net 600 — Net cash used in investing activities (34,159) (19,815) Cash flows provided by/(used in) financing activities: Proceeds from debt obligations 19,984 — Payments on debt obligations — (625) Payments on finance lease obligation (53) (40) Purchase of treasury stock (452) (2,220) Proceeds from ESPP 456 — Proceeds from the exercise of options 1,714 448 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 21,649 (2,437) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (9,654) (17,454) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 14 — Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 25,006 42,460 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 15,366 $ 25,006 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 4 $ 18 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,244 $ 1,160 Contingent liability for business combinations $ 225 $ 1,000 Dividend on preferred stock $ — $ 286

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Legacy Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss)/income $ (64) $ 2,146 $ 3,291 $ 5,343 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — (1,436) — Net (loss)/income from continuing operations (64) 2,146 4,727 5,343 Interest expense 23 1 25 16 Investment income (2) (69) (67) (394) Income tax expense/(benefit) 604 (361) 348 (1,654) Depreciation and amortization 844 669 2,970 2,503 EBITDA 1,405 2,386 8,003 5,814 Share-based compensation 596 404 2,134 1,544 Acquisition related expense 2,204 85 2,204 1,027 Amortization of inventory step-up 78 — 78 725 Non-recurring charges — 363 668 363 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,283 $ 3,238 $ 13,087 $ 9,473 OptaSense operating loss 869 — 869 — Less: depreciation and amortization 154 — 154 — Less: amortization of inventory step-up 35 — 35 — Legacy Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,963 $ 3,238 $ 13,767 $ 9,473

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EPS and Legacy Adjusted EPS

(in thousands) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss)/income $ (64) $ 2,146 $ 3,291 $ 5,343 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — (1,436) — Net (loss)/income from continuing operations (64) 2,146 4,727 5,343 Share-based compensation 596 404 2,134 1,544 Acquisition related expense 2,204 85 2,204 1,027 Amortization of inventory step-up 78 — 78 725 Non-recurring charges — 363 668 363 Release of valuation allowance (568) (907) Income tax adjustment (322) (232) (1,198) (811) Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 2,492 $ 2,198 $ 8,613 $ 7,284 OptaSense net loss (863) — (863) — Legacy adjusted income from continuing operations $ 3,355 $ 2,198 $ 9,476 $ 7,284 Adjusted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.26 $ 0.23 Legacy Adjusted EPS $ 0.10 $ 0.07 $ 0.29 $ 0.23 Adjusted weighted average shares (in thousands): Diluted 32,831 32,212 32,579 31,841

