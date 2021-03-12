Sievi Capital Plc

Stock exchange release, 12 March 2021 at 2 pm EET



Sievi Capital Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Jussi Capital Oy’s holding in Sievi Capital has decreased below 25 %

Sievi Capital Plc has received on 12 March 2021 the following notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Jussi Capital Oy, according to which their total holding of shares in Sievi Capital Plc has decreased below twenty-five percent (25 %) on 12 March 2021.