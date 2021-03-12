 

Sievi Capital Plc Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Jussi Capital Oy’s holding in Sievi Capital has decreased below 25 %

Sievi Capital Plc
Stock exchange release, 12 March 2021 at 2 pm EET

 

Sievi Capital Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Jussi Capital Oy’s holding in Sievi Capital has decreased below 25 %

Sievi Capital Plc has received on 12 March 2021 the following notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Jussi Capital Oy, according to which their total holding of shares in Sievi Capital Plc has decreased below twenty-five percent (25 %) on 12 March 2021. 

Jussi Capital Oy’s ownership of Sievi Capital Plc's shares and votes according to the notification: 

  % of
shares and voting rights 		% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments 		Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 24.99 - 24.99 57 974 409
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 29.96 - 29.96 -

 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: 

A: Shares and voting rights 

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009008924 14 490 000 - 24.99 -
SUBTOTAL A 14 490 000 - 24.99 -

 

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC 

 

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Päivi Marttila, tel. +358 400 285 358 

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

  

Sievi Capital is a listed (Nasdaq Helsinki) private equity investment company that invests in small and medium-sized Finnish companies. Sievi Capital acts in close partnership with management and co-owners in target companies and actively supports growth, performance and value creation.

 




