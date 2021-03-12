 

CymaBay Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, March 25, 2021

12.03.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

NEWARK, Calif., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and to provide a business update.

Conference Call Details
To access the live conference call, please dial 877-407-0784 from the U.S. and Canada, or 201-689-8560 internationally, Conference ID# 13715944. To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the conference call, go to the Investors section of the company's website at http://ir.cymabay.com/events.

About CymaBay
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. CymaBay is developing seladelpar, a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist for patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Seladelpar has received an orphan designation from the US Food and Drug administration (FDA) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA). Seladelpar also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for early stage PBC and PRIority MEdicines status from the EMA. CymaBay is currently commencing a global, Phase 3 registration study of seladelpar for PBC. This study is a 52-week, placebo-controlled, randomized, phase 3 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of seladelpar (RESPONSE) in patients with PBC. For more information about RESPONSE, please visit: www.pbcstudies.com.

For additional information about CymaBay visit www.cymabay.com.

Public Relations Contact:

Glenn Silver
Lazar-FINN Partners
(973) 818-8198
Glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(617) 430-7578
Hans@LifeSciAdvisors.com




Wertpapier


