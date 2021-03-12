 

Norwegian Finans Holding ASA Capital Markets Day 18 March

Reference is made to the announcement from 22 December 2020, with invitation to the Bank Norwegian Capital Markets Day on 18 March 2021.

The event will take place from 12:00-14:30 CET.

Presentations will be held by members of Bank Norwegian’s executive management, and live streamed on Bank Norwegian website. The agenda and link to the webcast is available on the Capital Markets Day section of the website:

https://www.banknorwegian.no/om-oss/capital-markets-day-2021/

 

Contact persons:

CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




