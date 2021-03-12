 

F-Secure Corporation – New incentive plan 2021–2023 for management and key employees of F-Secure Corporation based on company’s share-based long-term incentive scheme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 17:00  |  49   |   |   

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 12 March 2021, 18.00 EET

F-Secure Corporation – New incentive plan 2021–2023 for management and key employees of F-Secure Corporation based on company’s share-based long-term incentive scheme

In 2020, F-Secure took into use a share-based long-term incentive scheme, based on which the Board of Directors can decide on annually commencing incentive plans (PSP). Each annual plan includes a maximum of three-year performance period. The scheme was announced for first time on 12 February 2020.

The Board of Directors of F-Secure Corporation has decided, based on the abovementioned scheme, on a new long-term incentive plan for the years 2021–2023.

The new plan, PSP 2021–2023, will commence in 2021 and the performance criteria for this plan will be F-Secure’s total shareholder return (TSR).

If all the performance targets set for PSP 2021–2023 are fully achieved, the aggregate maximum number of share rewards to be paid in the first half of 2024 is approximately 2 600 000 shares. This number of shares represents a gross earning, from which the applicable payroll tax is withheld and the remaining net value is paid in shares to the key employees participating to the plan.

The plan is offered to the management and selected key employees of F-Secure. Approximately maximum of 120 key individuals will become eligible to participate in the plan, based on a decision of the Board of Directors. If the individual’s employment with F-Secure terminates before the payment date of the share reward, the individual is not, as a main rule, entitled to any reward based on the plan.

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 40 840 5450
investor-relations@f-secure.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

F-Secure Corporation – New incentive plan 2021–2023 for management and key employees of F-Secure Corporation based on company’s share-based long-term incentive scheme F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 12 March 2021, 18.00 EET F-Secure Corporation – New incentive plan 2021–2023 for management and key employees of F-Secure Corporation based on company’s share-based long-term incentive scheme In 2020, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
StoneCo Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Sanofi and Translate Bio initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Nokia selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. to advance car carrier vessel digital transformation
Bitfarms Ltd. Engages CORE IR for Investor Relations, Public Relations and Shareholder ...
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Announces Closing of GameOn’s Oversubscribed Financing for Gross ...
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Jari Still
05.03.21
F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Jyrki Tulokas
05.03.21
F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Juha Kivikoski
05.03.21
F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Eriikka Söderström
05.03.21
F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Kristian Järnefelt
05.03.21
F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Edward Parsons
03.03.21
Changes in the holding of F-Secure Corporation's own shares
26.02.21
Changes in the holding of F-Secure's own shares