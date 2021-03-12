 

MISTRAS Group Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and 2020 Year End Results

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 9:00am Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. A press release with the fourth quarter results will be issued after the close of market on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

The call will broadcast over the Web and can be accessed on MISTRAS' Website, www.mistrasgroup.com. Individuals in the U.S. wishing to participate in the conference call by phone may call 1-844-832-7227 and use confirmation identification code #5229826 when prompted. The International number is 1-224-633-1529. Those who wish to listen to the call later can access an archived copy of the conference call at the MISTRAS Website.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization’s most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, and decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving and maintaining operational excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society; inspecting components that are trusted for commercial aviation, defense, and space craft; and building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company’s core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization’s critical infrastructure, please visit https://www.mistrasgroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nestor S. Makarigakis
Group Vice-President of Marketing and Communications
+1 (609) 716-4000 |   marcom@mistrasgroup.com




