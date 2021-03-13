Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Filing of Its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

ATHENS, Greece, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has filed its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report is available for download on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com . Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete Annual Report, which includes the Company’s 2020 audited financial statements, free of charge upon request.

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

CONTACT: Corporate Contact: Ioannis Zafirakis Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer and Secretary Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100 Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com Website: www.dianashippinginc.com Investor and Media Relations: Edward Nebb Comm-Counsellors, LLC Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350 Email: enebb@optonline.net