 

Quadient’s Smart Locker Systems Now Available for the Residential Market in France

Paris, March 15, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces the launch of its parcel locker systems for the residential market in France. This new milestone marks the second international expansion into the residential market since the acquisition in 2019 of US market leader Parcel Pending, following the launch in July 2020 of locker solutions for the multifamily residential market across the UK.

Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers are specifically designed to provide secure and automated management of incoming packages in residential buildings, improving operational efficiency for property managers and enhancing resident satisfaction. Driven by e-commerce booming and more shoppers demanding solutions for convenient and safe parcel retrieval, Quadient earlier this month announced its base of smart locker systems had surpassed 13,000 worldwide, making the company one of the largest global providers of parcel locker solutions thanks to its expertise and leadership across the residential, retail, corporate and carrier markets.

Following the acquisition of Parcel Pending in the USA, Quadient successfully adapted the solution to expand its reach to the European market.

“I’m proud to see that our teams have successfully integrated Parcel Pending into Quadient. By combining Parcel Pending’s expertise in the residential market, as well as leveraging Quadient’s patented innovations and existing services and supply chain capabilities, the teams have now expanded the scope of Parcel Pending to the residential markets in France and the UK,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO, Quadient. “We are well engaged in our journey to automate and transform last mile delivery by building large and open networks of smart parcel lockers, to be installed in every building and every store in cities around the world.”

For more information on Parcel Pending by Quadient, visit www.quadient.com/industries/multifamily-residences.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient            Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager   Director of Media and Communications
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590   +1-630-964-8500
j.scolaro@quadient.com    sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment




