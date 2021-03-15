Quadient’s Smart Locker Systems Now Available for the Residential Market in France

Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers are specifically designed to provide secure and automated management of incoming packages in residential buildings, improving operational efficiency for property managers and enhancing resident satisfaction. Driven by e-commerce booming and more shoppers demanding solutions for convenient and safe parcel retrieval, Quadient earlier this month announced its base of smart locker systems had surpassed 13,000 worldwide, making the company one of the largest global providers of parcel locker solutions thanks to its expertise and leadership across the residential, retail, corporate and carrier markets.

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces the launch of its parcel locker systems for the residential market in France. This new milestone marks the second international expansion into the residential market since the acquisition in 2019 of US market leader Parcel Pending, following the launch in July 2020 of locker solutions for the multifamily residential market across the UK.

Following the acquisition of Parcel Pending in the USA, Quadient successfully adapted the solution to expand its reach to the European market.

“I’m proud to see that our teams have successfully integrated Parcel Pending into Quadient. By combining Parcel Pending’s expertise in the residential market, as well as leveraging Quadient’s patented innovations and existing services and supply chain capabilities, the teams have now expanded the scope of Parcel Pending to the residential markets in France and the UK,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO, Quadient. “We are well engaged in our journey to automate and transform last mile delivery by building large and open networks of smart parcel lockers, to be installed in every building and every store in cities around the world.”

