Nightfood Ice Cream Preparing for Walmart Launch, Appoints Industry Veteran Jerry Isaacson Chief Financial Officer

Nightfood recently announced that its sleep-friendly ice cream has secured distribution in Walmart stores in multiple regions of the United States. In addition, a major international hotel brand is currently conducting a corporate-level retail test of Nightfood ice cream in lobby shop freezers. A successful test is expected to result in national placement. Management is preparing for significant growth from these, and other, initiatives.

TARRYTOWN, NY, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion Americans spend annually on nighttime snacks, announced today that Jerry Isaacson has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Nightfood Holdings, Inc.

Isaacson, a CPA, has decades of full-time experience leading and growing start-up and fast-growth ice cream companies as Chief Executive Officer. He possesses expertise in manufacturing, procurement, inventory management, branding, and enterprise level planning. Isaacson has founded multiple companies that have manufactured and sold hundreds of millions of ice cream units. His companies have manufactured their own brands, as well as under license from Unilever, Ferrara, Jelly Belly, and the Great American Cookie Company. Isaacson-led businesses currently supply ice cream and frozen novelty products to top US grocery operations like Target, HEB, and Walmart, alongside system and full service distributors like Performance Food Group and Southeast Frozen Foods.

“The specific operational and domain expertise Jerry brings will help us optimize all areas of the business as we enter a rapid phase of expansion and growth,” commented Nightfood CEO and Founder, Sean Folkson. “He has extensive experience supplying ice cream to Walmart and other big box stores, as well as specialized expertise in club channels. In addition to meeting our reporting requirements, Jerry’s role will be focused on procurement, production, streamlining logistics, expense management, integrating additional copackers, and identifying areas of operational improvement as we grow towards profitability.”