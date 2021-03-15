 

Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New Zealand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 12:00  |  15   |   |   

A unique hydrogen partnership with one of Australia’s largest gas companies

MONTREAL, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary HyGear, and Coregas, a Wesfarmers (ASX: WES) company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to develop a robust ecosystem for the deployment of highly efficient hydrogen supply to the transport, industrial and commercial markets across Australia and New Zealand.

Equipped with industry leading technology for on-site gas generation, HyGear will support Coregas with its expertise in the process of hydrogen production, purification and recycling of industrial gases, including installation, operations and maintenance. By combining Coregas’ established footprint of production and storage facilities for compressed gases, both companies will cooperate in building a hydrogen supply business model for HyGear’s steam methane reforming and electrolyser technologies with Coregas’ large customer base in Australia and New Zealand.

“Coregas is delighted to enter into this partnership with Xebec to collaborate on real solutions that drive the development of hydrogen ecosystems. We look forward to bringing our respective expertise and technologies together to deliver turn-key solutions for customers operating across the hydrogen value chain,” said Alan Watkins, Coregas Executive General Manager.

“We are excited to collaborate with Coregas by providing concrete cost and carbon emission reduction solutions for the emerging hydrogen infrastructure in Australia and New Zealand. This long-term partnership aligns with our objective to develop a cost-effective and local leadership in the hydrogen gas industry, helping us establish a benchmark for zero emissions in transport and industry,” stated Marinus van Driel, President of Xebec Europe and Global Hydrogen Group.

The agreement further outlined the mutual support in the business operations of both organizations. In view of the rapid expansion of the hydrogen gas industry in Australia, HyGear recognizes the potential need to support Coregas in the future with its unique Decentralized Production Hub (DPH) strategy.

On February 16, 2021, Xebec announced the launch of its hydrogen supply strategy in the United Kingdom. This included the construction of the company’s second Decentralized Hydrogen Production Hub in West Bromwich, with Buse Gases Ltd as a joint venture. This announcement follows the successful construction and operation of the first hub in Arnhem, The Netherlands, which was commissioned in 2017 and is currently delivering hydrogen to customers locally.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New Zealand A unique hydrogen partnership with one of Australia’s largest gas companiesMONTREAL, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce that its wholly …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale of Southwest Wire Rope Division
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
OBITX Announces Eric Jaffe as Chief Executive Officer
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
11.03.21
Xebec to Announce Q4 and Year End 2020 Results on March 25 and Host Investor Webinar
24.02.21
Xebec Announces $59M in Credit Facilities from National Bank of Canada
22.02.21
Xebec Completes Acquisition of Inmatec
16.02.21
Xebec Launches Hydrogen Supply Strategy in the United Kingdom

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.03.21
250
Xebec Adsorption - ein aufsteigender Stern am Cleantech Himmel? Renewable Gas und Wasserstoff