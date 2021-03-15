Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New Zealand

Equipped with industry leading technology for on-site gas generation, HyGear will support Coregas with its expertise in the process of hydrogen production, purification and recycling of industrial gases, including installation, operations and maintenance. By combining Coregas’ established footprint of production and storage facilities for compressed gases, both companies will cooperate in building a hydrogen supply business model for HyGear’s steam methane reforming and electrolyser technologies with Coregas’ large customer base in Australia and New Zealand.

MONTREAL, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary HyGear, and Coregas, a Wesfarmers (ASX: WES) company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to develop a robust ecosystem for the deployment of highly efficient hydrogen supply to the transport, industrial and commercial markets across Australia and New Zealand.

“Coregas is delighted to enter into this partnership with Xebec to collaborate on real solutions that drive the development of hydrogen ecosystems. We look forward to bringing our respective expertise and technologies together to deliver turn-key solutions for customers operating across the hydrogen value chain,” said Alan Watkins, Coregas Executive General Manager.

“We are excited to collaborate with Coregas by providing concrete cost and carbon emission reduction solutions for the emerging hydrogen infrastructure in Australia and New Zealand. This long-term partnership aligns with our objective to develop a cost-effective and local leadership in the hydrogen gas industry, helping us establish a benchmark for zero emissions in transport and industry,” stated Marinus van Driel, President of Xebec Europe and Global Hydrogen Group.

The agreement further outlined the mutual support in the business operations of both organizations. In view of the rapid expansion of the hydrogen gas industry in Australia, HyGear recognizes the potential need to support Coregas in the future with its unique Decentralized Production Hub (DPH) strategy.

On February 16, 2021, Xebec announced the launch of its hydrogen supply strategy in the United Kingdom. This included the construction of the company’s second Decentralized Hydrogen Production Hub in West Bromwich, with Buse Gases Ltd as a joint venture. This announcement follows the successful construction and operation of the first hub in Arnhem, The Netherlands, which was commissioned in 2017 and is currently delivering hydrogen to customers locally.