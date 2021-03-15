Cummins and Hino Trucks Announce Medium and Heavy-Duty Engine Offering

“We are thrilled to offer Cummins’ proven B6.7 and L9 engines,” stated Hino’s Bob Petz, Senior VP of Vehicle and Parts Sales. “The reliability, performance and durability presented with Cummins engines coupled with the award-winning Hino conventional cab will provide our customers the Ultimate Ownership Experience.”

During the virtual 2021 NTEA Work Truck Show, Hino Trucks announced their intent to produce medium- and heavy-duty Hino trucks with Cummins engines for sale in North America. As a result of this announcement, Hino intends to offer Cummins B6.7 and L9 engines in Hino’s L and XL Series models by the end of 2021.

“The Cummins B6.7 and L9 have an unmatched legacy in the medium-duty space, with nearly 80 years of combined production history,” said Amy Boerger, Cummins’ Vice President and General Manager, North America On Highway. “We are confident Hino customers with Cummins engines will continue to enjoy low cost of operation ownership with our combined offering.”

As part of Hino’s Work Truck Show announcement, Hino plans to redirect engineering and other resources to accelerate Project Z, the company’s development path to zero emission vehicles (ZEV) and move up its production schedule. The company had previously announced plans to develop and produce a full range of class 4 through 8 Battery Electric Trucks and a class 8 Fuel Cell Electric

Truck, powered by Toyota’s fuel cell system, by 2024. It is now planning to begin low volume production in the fourth quarter of 2022, ramping up to full production by the end of 2023.

“Our industry is in the midst of a generational shift from traditional vehicles to Zero Emission Vehicles,” noted Hino’s Glenn Ellis, Senior VP of Customer Experience. “This new partnership is in line with the recent shift we have seen among other OEMs who are looking to strong industry partners to help offset their growing R&D investments into new ZEVs.”

Hino will begin production of Cummins powered trucks at the West Virginia and the Woodstock plant in October 2021, using engines built by Cummins at their Rocky Mount Engine Plant in North Carolina. The company plans to make the Cummins B6.7 engine available in the L Series by the end of 2021, initially offering the engine in two ratings: 240 HP and 260 HP. The B6.7 will be paired with Allison’s 2000 and 3000 Series transmissions. Starting in 2022, the Cummins L9 engine will be available in Hino’s XL Series model, initially in three ratings: 300 HP, 330 HP and 360 HP. The L9 can be paired with Allison’s 3000 or 3500 Series transmission or an Eaton manual.

Hino and Cummins will continue to evaluate additional opportunities to collaborate on powertrain strategies in the future.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 57,825 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $1.8 billion on sales of $19.8 billion in 2020. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.

About Hino Trucks:

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a network of over 240 dealers nationwide committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

