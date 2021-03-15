 

Juniper Networks Announces Dial-in Numbers and Webcast Information for March 16, 2021 Tech Talk

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today provides the dial-in numbers and webcast information for its Smart Session Routing and AIOps Tech Talk:

  • Sujai Hajela, SVP, AI-Driven Enterprise at Juniper Networks, and Andy Ory, VP, General Manager at Juniper Networks and former co-founder and CEO of 128 Technology, will host the call which will take place on Tuesday, March 16th at 11:30am ET.

To listen to the conference call, the toll-free number is 877-407-8033, international callers dial +1-201-689-8033. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



