Juniper Networks Announces Dial-in Numbers and Webcast Information for March 16, 2021 Tech Talk
Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today provides the dial-in numbers and webcast information for its Smart Session Routing and AIOps Tech Talk:
- Sujai Hajela, SVP, AI-Driven Enterprise at Juniper Networks, and Andy Ory, VP, General Manager at Juniper Networks and former co-founder and CEO of 128 Technology, will host the call which will take place on Tuesday, March 16th at 11:30am ET.
To listen to the conference call, the toll-free number is 877-407-8033, international callers dial +1-201-689-8033. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.
These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/.
