 

Investview (“INVU”) Reports Highest Monthly Gross Revenue in Company’s History

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 14:30  |  41   |   |   

  • $5.5 million gross revenue for February 2021, the highest in the history of the company
  • $1.9 million estimated net income for February 2021, also a record high
  • 30% estimated operating margin for February 2021, also a record high
  • More than $1 million in Bitcoin and other digital currency holdings recorded on the Balance Sheet as of February 28, 2021

Eatontown, NJ, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology company that through its subsidiaries and global distribution network provides financial technology, education tools, content, research, and management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets, is pleased to announce record combined revenue for the month of February from its Bitcoin Mining and Product Sales Revenue.

"It was a record month for gross revenue demonstrating strength and growth from multiple subsidiaries. We continue to execute on the company’s four key fintech objectives of Bitcoin mining, education, financial trading tools and our newly announced ndau digital currency product packages. Financial education remains a driving force with individual demand growing rapidly especially with greater participation from Gen X and Y. We will continue to enhance our mining operations, expand our educational tools, and increase our offerings to reach our fintech objectives,” said Joe Cammarata, Investview CEO.

The combined gross revenue of $5.5 million represents the highest grossing month in the Company’s history. February 2021 net income of an estimated $1.9 million is also a first in the Company’s history. Rounding out the financial historical milestones is the addition of over $1 million in Bitcoin and other digital currencies recorded on the balance sheet as of February 28, 2021.

Mario Romano, Director of Finance added, “Our February results demonstrate the impact of the positive changes we continue to make across our subsidiaries. By clearly defining our commitment to fintech initiatives and support of digital currencies we are delivering the elements required for individuals to adapt to a fully digital economy.”

February 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Consolidated gross revenue was $5.5 million in February 2021, the highest monthly revenue in the Company’s history.
  • Consolidated estimated net income of $1.9 million in February 2021, also reflects a record high monthly performance.
  • The operating margin for February 2021 is estimated at 30%, another record high for the Company.
  • Our digital currency holdings comprised of ndau and BTC reached over $1 million as of February 28, 2021.

Note: The numbers included in this release are initial expected results and are un-audited and may differ from numbers reported in our SEC filings due to compliance with US GAAP, and subject to final review by the Company’s independent auditors.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Investview (“INVU”) Reports Highest Monthly Gross Revenue in Company’s History $5.5 million gross revenue for February 2021, the highest in the history of the company$1.9 million estimated net income for February 2021, also a record high30% estimated operating margin for February 2021, also a record highMore than $1 million in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
CGG Launches Senior Secured Notes Offering  
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
Phase 3 trial of Libtayo (cemiplimab) monotherapy in advanced cervical cancer stopped early for ...
VÍS: Framboð til stjórnar og tilnefningarnefndar VÍS
HighPoint Resources Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings with Votes from More Than 99% of ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Investview (“INVU”) Reports Strong Year over Year Growth in Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results