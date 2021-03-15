Investview (“INVU”) Reports Highest Monthly Gross Revenue in Company’s History

"It was a record month for gross revenue demonstrating strength and growth from multiple subsidiaries. We continue to execute on the company’s four key fintech objectives of Bitcoin mining, education, financial trading tools and our newly announced ndau digital currency product packages. Financial education remains a driving force with individual demand growing rapidly especially with greater participation from Gen X and Y. We will continue to enhance our mining operations, expand our educational tools, and increase our offerings to reach our fintech objectives,” said Joe Cammarata, Investview CEO.

Eatontown, NJ, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology company that through its subsidiaries and global distribution network provides financial technology, education tools, content, research, and management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets, is pleased to announce record combined revenue for the month of February from its Bitcoin Mining and Product Sales Revenue.

The combined gross revenue of $5.5 million represents the highest grossing month in the Company’s history. February 2021 net income of an estimated $1.9 million is also a first in the Company’s history. Rounding out the financial historical milestones is the addition of over $1 million in Bitcoin and other digital currencies recorded on the balance sheet as of February 28, 2021.

Mario Romano, Director of Finance added, “Our February results demonstrate the impact of the positive changes we continue to make across our subsidiaries. By clearly defining our commitment to fintech initiatives and support of digital currencies we are delivering the elements required for individuals to adapt to a fully digital economy.”

February 2021 Financial Highlights

Consolidated gross revenue was $5.5 million in February 2021, the highest monthly revenue in the Company’s history.

in February 2021, the highest monthly revenue in the Company’s history. Consolidated estimated net income of $1.9 million in February 2021, also reflects a record high monthly performance.

of $1.9 million in February 2021, also reflects a record high monthly performance. The operating margin for February 2021 is estimated at 30%, another record high for the Company.

Our digital currency holdings comprised of ndau and BTC reached over $1 million as of February 28, 2021.

Note: The numbers included in this release are initial expected results and are un-audited and may differ from numbers reported in our SEC filings due to compliance with US GAAP, and subject to final review by the Company’s independent auditors.