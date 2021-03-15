EuroDry Ltd. to Participate in M-Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

ATHENS, Greece, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY, the “Company” or “EuroDry”), an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced today that Dr. Tasos Aslidis, Chief Financial Officer of the Company has been invited to present at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M-Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place during March 17-19, 2021 from 9:00 am 5:00 pm EDT featuring roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally. Dr. Aslidis will also participate in a panel discussion with shipping company executives on March 18, 2021 at 10:00 am EDT. The Company presentation and the live panel discussion can be accessed via the conference web link below.



