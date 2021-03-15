 

The Millicom Nomination Committee’s proposal for Board of Directors

Luxembourg, March 15, 2021 – In advance of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”), to be held on May 4, 2021, Millicom’s Nomination Committee proposes the election of Bruce Churchill, Sonia Dulá and Lars-Johan Jarnheimer as new Non-Executive Directors of the Board, the re-election of José Antonio Rios García as Chairman of the Board, and the re-election of José Antonio Rios García, Odilon Almeida, Pernille Erenbjerg, Mercedes Johnson, and James Thompson as Non-Executive Directors of the Board, and the re-election of Mauricio Ramos, as an Executive Director of the Board. Tomas Eliasson and Lars-Åke Norling have decided not to seek re-election.
Bruce Churchill will bring over 30-years of operational and strategy experience in the media industry, the latter part of which was gained from senior management roles in Latin America.

Sonia Dulá will bring a wealth of experience from the investment banking, technology and media industries, and her deep Latin America expertise will be particularly valuable to Millicom’s Board.

Lars-Johan Jarnheimer will bring a track record of successfully developing and delivering strategies for promoting and selling products and services to consumers in highly competitive environments of complex and highly regulated businesses, including in the telecommunications and media industries.

John Hernander, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, commented: “The Nomination Committee is pleased to propose the election of Bruce Churchill, Sonia Dulá and Lars-Johan Jarnheimer as new Board Directors. The addition of Bruce, Sonia and Lars-Johan will strengthen Millicom’s strategic and operational oversight in the telecommunications, cable and media industries, as well as its operational experience in Latin America, as Millicom’s continues to focus on opportunities in Latin America in its growth journey.”

José Antonio Rios García, Chairman of the Board, added: “On behalf of the Board, the management team, and all shareholders, I would like to extend our gratitude to both Tomas Eliasson and Lars-Åke Norling for their significant contributions to the Board. Tomas Eliasson joined the Board in 2014 and served as Chairman of the Audit Committee during his tenure, overseeing the development of Millicom’s internal control environment and its US listing during this time.  Lars-Åke Norling joined the Board in 2018 and was an invaluable member of the Board as well as its Compensation Committee, and its Compliance and Business Conduct Committee.”

