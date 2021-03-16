CEMATRIX Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus

CALGARY, Alberta, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (“ CEMATRIX ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that further to the press release dated March 3, 2021 which announced the upsizing of the public offering and filing of the amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus, it has filed a final short form prospectus (the “ Prospectus ”) with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, in connection with a marketed public offering (the “ Offering ”) of units (the “ Units ”) of the Company at a price of $0.65 per Unit. The Offering is being conducted on a commercially reasonable efforts agency basis by a syndicate of agents led by Gravitas Securities Inc. and Clarus Securities Inc., as co-lead agents and bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the “ Agents ”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.81, for a period of 24 months following closing of the Offering.

The closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on March 18, 2021 or such other date as the Company and the Agents may agree. Closing of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the execution of an agency agreement and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the securities regulatory authorities and the TSX Venture Exchange.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund future acquisitions, new equipment and personnel to support regional expansion, and general working capital including repayment of debt.

The Units to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of short form prospectus in each of Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia and such other jurisdictions as the Company and the Agents may agree, pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com or by request to Gravitas Securities Inc. at syndication@gravitassecurities.com or Clarus Securities Inc. at nmonjes@clarussecurities.com .