Pacific Premier Bank Donates $28,700 to Two Social Justice Nonprofits

The Pac-12 Student-Athlete Leadership Team chose the two beneficiary organizations, National Urban League and HBCUs, in support of their longstanding efforts in advocating for social justice and racial equity. The total $28,700 donation will be split evenly between the two organizations.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (“Pacific Premier”), announced today it has made a donation of $28,700 to the National Urban League and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), following the joint campaign with the Pac-12 Conference that ran during the 2021 Women’s and Men’s Pac-12 Basketball Tournaments. Pacific Premier, the official bank of the Pac-12 conference, pledged to donate $100 per every 3-pointer made throughout the Pac-12 Basketball Tournaments, which included 132 3-pointers in the Women’s Tournament and 155 3-pointers in the Men’s Tournament.

“Pacific Premier Bank strongly supports the fight for social justice and racial equality, and we share a like-minded partner in the Pac-12 Conference,” said Steve Gardner, Chairman and CEO of Pacific Premier. “We are thrilled to be able to collaborate with Pac-12 student-athletes and further the Pac-12’s long history of efforts and initiatives to improve our society and end discrimination.”

“Having a partner like Pacific Premier Bank that is committed to not only supporting the Pac-12 and our student-athletes, but also standing with us in the fight for social justice makes for an incredibly powerful partnership,” said Steve Tseng, Pac-12 Executive Vice President of Sales. “We look forward to continuing to work with Pacific Premier Bank in this critically important initiative in support of social justice.”

About the National Urban League

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The National Urban League spearheads the efforts of its 90 local affiliates through the development of programs, public policy research and advocacy, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of more than 2 million people annually nationwide. Visit www.nul.org and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @NatUrbanLeague.