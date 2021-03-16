 

Pacific Premier Bank Donates $28,700 to Two Social Justice Nonprofits

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 11:00  |  51   |   |   

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (“Pacific Premier”), announced today it has made a donation of $28,700 to the National Urban League and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), following the joint campaign with the Pac-12 Conference that ran during the 2021 Women’s and Men’s Pac-12 Basketball Tournaments. Pacific Premier, the official bank of the Pac-12 conference, pledged to donate $100 per every 3-pointer made throughout the Pac-12 Basketball Tournaments, which included 132 3-pointers in the Women’s Tournament and 155 3-pointers in the Men’s Tournament.

The Pac-12 Student-Athlete Leadership Team chose the two beneficiary organizations, National Urban League and HBCUs, in support of their longstanding efforts in advocating for social justice and racial equity. The total $28,700 donation will be split evenly between the two organizations.

“Pacific Premier Bank strongly supports the fight for social justice and racial equality, and we share a like-minded partner in the Pac-12 Conference,” said Steve Gardner, Chairman and CEO of Pacific Premier. “We are thrilled to be able to collaborate with Pac-12 student-athletes and further the Pac-12’s long history of efforts and initiatives to improve our society and end discrimination.”

“Having a partner like Pacific Premier Bank that is committed to not only supporting the Pac-12 and our student-athletes, but also standing with us in the fight for social justice makes for an incredibly powerful partnership,” said Steve Tseng, Pac-12 Executive Vice President of Sales. “We look forward to continuing to work with Pacific Premier Bank in this critically important initiative in support of social justice.”

About the National Urban League

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The National Urban League spearheads the efforts of its 90 local affiliates through the development of programs, public policy research and advocacy, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of more than 2 million people annually nationwide. Visit www.nul.org and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @NatUrbanLeague.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pacific Premier Bank Donates $28,700 to Two Social Justice Nonprofits Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (“Pacific Premier”), announced today it has made a donation of $28,700 to the National Urban League and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Mr. Cooper Group Announces Sale of Title365 for $500 Million
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Pacific Premier Bank Makes $200,000 Grant to Templo Calvario Community Development Corporation to Support COVID-19 Relief and Banking on Our Youth Program