 

Sonoco ThermoSafe and Unilode Sign Agreement for Maintenance, Repair and Handling of Pegasus ULD Containers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 11:45  |  18   |   |   

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and the leading global provider of temperature-assured packaging solutions, and Unilode Aviation Solutions, the market leader in outsourced Unit Load Device (ULD) management and repair services, announce a partnership for the maintenance, repair and handling of Sonoco ThermoSafe’s passive bulk temperature-controlled containers at several key locations. This cooperation will play an important role in enabling the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals and other temperature-sensitive products around the world.

Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Pegasus ULD is the world’s first FAA and EASA-approved passive bulk temperature-controlled container for pharmaceutical use, which enables it to speed through international ground handling and customs processes at the lowest possible cost. Engineered with composite materials, the Pegasus ULD offers a lighter solution that is substantially more damage-resistant than traditional metal containers. Additionally, the Pegasus ULD contains a fully integrated, FAA-approved telemetry system, providing real-time, cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature and key environmental factors, precisely synchronized with GPS location.

Ron Haub, segment director, Sonoco ThermoSafe, said, “Sonoco ThermoSafe is not only driving innovation in temperature-controlled container design with our Pegasus ULD, but our partnership with Unilode provides an innovative solution for the rapid expansion of preparation, handling and repair locations on a global basis. With Unilode, we are pleased to be working with the world’s largest owner/manager of ULDs and their massive airport network, which will accelerate the adoption of the Pegasus ULD during the world’s most demanding need for pharmaceutical distribution.”

Marc Groenewegen, chief commercial officer, Unilode, said, “Unilode has stepped up its efforts to broaden its MRO customer portfolio and provide high quality maintenance and repair services to specialized ULD manufacturers and service providers in the pharmaceutical industry, in addition to its core airline market. We are pleased with our new agreement with Sonoco ThermoSafe that leverages Unilode’s global MRO footprint at key airports in the United States, EMEA and APAC region for repair, handling, inspection, cleaning and equipment inventory control services. This partnership will allow both companies to contribute to the global distribution efforts of the COVID-19 vaccines and other pharmaceutical products, which require temperature-controlled containers for the transport in the air cargo supply chain.”

For more information on the Pegasus ULD, visit thermosafe.com/pegasus-ULD to learn more.

About Sonoco ThermoSafe
Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON), is a leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging for the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products. Sonoco ThermoSafe shipping solutions mitigate risk for customers and ensure product efficacy throughout the extremes of a supply chain. With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe has a vast product offering featuring industry-leading technology that encompasses refrigerated, frozen or controlled room temperature applications. In addition, Sonoco ThermoSafe’s ISC Labs deliver individualized design and testing services and innovative packaging solutions along with qualification and validation services to meet all regulatory requirements. More information can be found at www.thermosafe.com.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the Company has 21,000 employees working in more than 320 operations in 34 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to Better Packaging. Better Life, and ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies 2018-2019-2020 list. For more information visit www.sonoco.com. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Roger Schrum
+1-843-339-6018
roger.schrum@sonoco.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonoco ThermoSafe and Unilode Sign Agreement for Maintenance, Repair and Handling of Pegasus ULD Containers ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and the leading global provider of temperature-assured packaging solutions, and Unilode Aviation Solutions, the market leader in outsourced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Sonoco Named to FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies and Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies