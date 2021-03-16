 

eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business combination with FinTech Acquisition Corp. V

  • Company expected to have an estimated implied equity value of approximately $10.4 billion
  • Global multi-asset investment platform capitalizing on secular trends: rise of digital wealth platforms, growing retail participation, and mainstream crypto adoption
  • In 2020, eToro added over 5 million new registered users and generated gross revenues of $605 million
  • Added over 1.2 million new registered users and executed more than 75 million trades in January 2021 alone
  • Transaction includes commitments for a $650 million common share private placement from leading investors including ION Investment Group, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Third Point LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, and Wellington Management.
  • Investor call scheduled for March 16, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern

NEW YORK, NY, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eToro Group Ltd. (“eToro” or the “Company”), a multi-asset investment platform that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of successful investors, and FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: FTCV) (“FinTech V”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as eToro Group Ltd. and is expected to be listed on NASDAQ.

eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up capital markets. The social investment network offers users a choice of which assets to invest in from commission-free fractional equities to cryptoassets, and a choice of how to invest. Users can trade directly themselves, invest in a smart portfolio, or replicate the investment strategy of successful investors on the platform at no extra cost with the simple click of a button.

In 2020, eToro added over 5 million new registered users and generated gross revenues of $605 million, representing year-over-year growth of 147%.  Momentum is accelerating in 2021 as a new generation of investors discover the global markets. In 2019, monthly registrations averaged 192,000. In 2020, that grew to 440,000, and in January 2021 alone eToro added more than 1.2 million new registered users to the social network. In 2019, eToro executed 8 million trades per month on average. That number grew to 27 million in 2020, and in January 2021 alone eToro saw more than 75 million trades executed on the eToro platform.

Wertpapier


