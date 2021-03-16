 

Lightning eMotors Appoints New Chief Procurement Officer

Lightning eMotors (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”), a leading provider of specialty commercial electric vehicles for fleets, announces Steve Ivsan as its new chief procurement officer. Ivsan will join the company’s senior leadership team and lead all purchasing activities as well as quality and the performance of the supply base.

Steve Ivsan, new chief procurement officer of Lightning eMotors (Photo: Business Wire)

Most recently, Ivsan served as executive vice president of supply chain, manufacturing and assembly operations at Outrider Technologies, an autonomous vehicle startup in the logistics industry, where he led supply chain and manufacturing processes, strategies, tooling, and partnerships.

“Steve has broad experience in supply chain and operations leadership roles in the electric vehicle industry,” said Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors. “He will lead our efforts to add new suppliers and factory automation to support our production scale-up of purpose-built commercial electric specialty vehicles.”

Before joining Outrider, Ivsan was one of the co-founders of Byton, where he served as chief procurement officer. Ivsan also served as chief procurement officer at Rivian and was the director of vehicle purchasing at Tesla. Prior to that, he was with Continental, a global automotive and technology company, for 12 years, and with Chrysler Corporation for six years.

Ivsan will report to Reeser and will be based at Lightning’s headquarters in Loveland, Colorado. He holds a master’s degree in automotive engineering from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Kettering University. His appointment is effective immediately.

“Lightning is a leader in the commercial EV space,” Ivsan said. “The company has an incredible team and terrific portfolio of products, and I am looking forward to helping them scale their operations, build relationships with world-class suppliers, and give customers an experience second-to-none.”

Ivsan is the third senior executive to be hired this year by Lightning eMotors. In early January, Teresa Covington was named chief financial officer. Last month, Kash Sethi joined Lightning to head up sales, marketing and business development as the company’s chief revenue officer.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2010, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2017 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 6 work trucks, school buses, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs including school buses and ambulances, with a full suite of telematics, analytics and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit https://lightningemotors.com.



