Xilinx Expands into New Applications with Cost-Optimized UltraScale+ Portfolio for Ultra-Compact, High-Performance Edge Compute

Xilinx, Inc., (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive computing, today announced the company has expanded its UltraScale+ portfolio for markets with new applications that require ultra-compact and intelligent edge solutions. With form factors that are 70 percent smaller than traditional chip-scale packaging, the new Artix and Zynq UltraScale+ devices can now address a wider range of applications within the industrial, vision, healthcare, broadcast, consumer, automotive, and networking markets.

Xilinx Zynq UltraScale + Chip (Photo: Business Wire)

As the world’s only hardware adaptable cost-optimized portfolio based on 16 nanometer technology, Artix and Zynq UltraScale+ devices are available in TSMC’s state-of-the-art InFO (Integrated Fan-Out) packaging technology. Using InFO, Artix and Zynq UltraScale+ devices meet the need for intelligent edge applications by delivering high-compute density, performance-per-watt, and scalability in compact packaging options.

“Demand for compact, intelligent edge applications is driving the requirement for processing and bandwidth engines to not only provide higher performance, but also new levels of compute density to enable the smallest form factor systems,” said Sumit Shah, senior director, Product Line Management and Marketing at Xilinx. “The new cost-optimized additions to our UltraScale+ portfolio are powerful enhancements that leverage the architecture and production-proven technology of Xilinx’s UltraScale+ FPGAs and MPSoCs, which collectively have been deployed in millions of systems worldwide.”

Artix UltraScale+ FPGAs: Built for High I/O Bandwidth and DSP Compute

The Artix UltraScale+ family is built on its production-proven FPGA architecture and is ideal for a range of applications including machine vision with advanced sensor technology, high-speed networking, and ultra-compact “8K-ready” video broadcasting. Artix UltraScale+ devices deliver 16 gigabits-per-second transceivers to support emerging and advanced protocols in networking, vision, and video, while also delivering the highest DSP compute in its class.