Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

WAUWATOSA, Wis., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 16, 2021, the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable on May 4, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2021.



