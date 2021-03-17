EANS-News Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Positive operating result despite the prevailing turbulences on the global markets Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 17.03.2021, 10:15 | 35 | 0 | 0 17.03.2021, 10:15 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Annual Result



Ternitz/Vienna - 17 March 2021.



* Operating result of MEUR 1.2, COVID-19 related reduction in sales to MEUR

291.2

* Exchange losses and non-cash impairments weigh on results, with profit after

tax at MEUR minus 21.7

* High operating cashflow of MEUR 94.3 and net liquidity of MEUR 9.5 strengthen

position



Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), listed on the leading

of the Vienna Stock Exchange, has met the challenges of 2020 with experienced

management team and targeted measures to reduce the negative effects of the

COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the massive crisis resulting therefrom, the SBO Group

generated a break-even operating result. The exceptional global situation and

the drop in demand for oil and gas led to a decline in sales and results. The

high level of cash and net liquidity strengthened the company in this

challenging market environment.



SBO Group sales fell by 34.6% due to the global economic crisis and lower energy

consumption, arriving at MEUR 291.2, down from MEUR 445.3 in 2019. Bookings came

to MEUR 235.1 (2019: MEUR 467.2), a decrease of 49.7%. The order backlog was

MEUR 65.2 at the end of 2020 (31 December 2019: MEUR 123.0). Earnings before

interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at MEUR 27.1

(2019: MEUR 108.6). Profit from operations was positive at MEUR 1.2, but was

impacted by exchange losses of net MEUR 6.8. As a result, profit from operations

(EBIT) before one-off items was MEUR minus 5.6 (2019: MEUR 60.8). Due to non-

cash impairments at North American subsidiaries and restructuring expenses of

MEUR 22.3, EBIT after one-off items came to MEUR minus 28.0 (2019: MEUR 60.2).

The EBITDA margin was 9.3% (2019: 24.4%), and the EBIT margin was minus 9.6%

(2019: 13.5%).



The financial result in 2020 arrived at MEUR minus 3.2 (2019: MEUR minus 12.3).

Impacted by the one-off items described above, profit before tax dropped to MEUR

minus 31.2 (2019: MEUR 47.9). Profit after tax was MEUR minus 21.7 in 2020

(2019: MEUR 32.3). Earnings per share came to EUR minus 1.38 (2019: EUR 2.03).



"In 2020, the world was faced with the largest economic crisis since World War

II. We could not avoid the effects, but relying on our profound experience in

the management of crises, we navigated safely through the current cycle", says Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



