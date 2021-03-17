SANUWAVE Health Announces Physician Office Channel Partnership with DocShop Pro

SUWANEE, GA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), focused on the development and commercialization of a robust and innovative advanced wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures, announced today that the Company has entered into a non-exclusive reseller agreement with DocShop Pro to market and sell the Company’s portfolio of wound care products within the physician office channel.

"I am excited to continue to broaden the SANUWAVE commercial footprint and to expand the ENERGY FIRST platform with this new partnership with DocShop Pro. DocShop Pro possesses an experienced sales team of 16 that offers strong synergies in the private podiatry office where UltraMIST is reimbursed at an average of $417 per treatment,” stated Jack Schlechtweg, Chief Revenue Officer of SANUWAVE Health. “We started on-boarding and training DocShop Pro sales representatives the first week of March and evaluations and installations have already begun. The addition of DocShop Pro provides SANUWAVE with 85 independent and 25 direct selling resources throughout the United States all working to expand the ENERGY FIRST platform.”

“Incorporating SANUWAVE’s UltraMIST into our marketplace will enhance our customers’ access to innovative and clinically proven tools which will help patients and practices alike. SANUWAVE’s diverse wound care offering further demonstrates our commitment to becoming podiatry’s one-stop-shop for practice supplies,” noted Nick Turner, Vice President of DocShop Pro. “We look forward to expanding our mutual footprint into podiatry over the coming years.”

About DocShop Pro

DocShop Pro provides medical professionals with an integrated ePurchasing and Supply Manager Program, allowing them to simply order supplies from major manufacturers and distributors all from one intuitive order platform. Healthcare professionals can access major supplier catalogs and experience incredible savings via DocShop Pro’s negotiated pricing - all without any membership requirements or fees.

For additional information about DocShop Pro, visit www.docshoppro.com.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) (www.SANUWAVE.com) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented noninvasive and biological response activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures. Through its recent acquisition of the UltraMIST assets, SANUWAVE now combines two highly complementary and market-cleared energy transfer technologies and two human tissue biologic products, which creates a platform of scale with an end-to-end product offering in the advanced wound care market.