Progressive Reports February 2021 Results
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for February 2021:
|February
|
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)
|2021
|2020
|Change
|Net premiums written
|$3,852.4
|$3,404.2
|13
|%
|Net premiums earned
|$3,202.5
|$2,915.1
|10
|%
|Net income attributable to Progressive
|$354.6
|$67.1
|428
|%
|Per share available to common shareholders
|$0.60
|$0.11
|444
|%
|Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities
|$128.4
|$(257.0)
|(150)
|%
|Combined ratio
|91.4
|90.3
|1.1 pts.
|Average diluted equivalent common shares
|586.8
|586.9
|0
|%
|February
|
(thousands; unaudited)
|2021
|2020
|Change
|Policies in Force
|Personal Lines
|Agency – auto
|7,752.6
|7,148.1
|8%
|Direct – auto
|9,132.3
|8,095.1
|13%
|Total personal auto
|16,884.9
|15,243.2
|11%
|Total special lines
|4,957.4
|4,570.7
|8%
|Total Personal Lines
|21,842.3
|19,813.9
|10%
|Total Commercial Lines
|842.0
|764.0
|10%
|Property business
|2,529.7
|2,243.7
|13%
|Companywide Total
|25,214.0
|22,821.6
|10%
See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release, including the “Monthly Commentary,” for additional information.
