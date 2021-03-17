Progressive Reports February 2021 Results Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 17.03.2021, 13:15 | 45 | 0 | 0 17.03.2021, 13:15 | MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for February 2021:

February (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)

2021 2020 Change Net premiums written $3,852.4 $3,404.2 13 % Net premiums earned $3,202.5 $2,915.1 10 % Net income attributable to Progressive $354.6 $67.1 428 % Per share available to common shareholders $0.60 $0.11 444 % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $128.4 $(257.0) (150) % Combined ratio 91.4 90.3 1.1 pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 586.8 586.9 0 %

February (thousands; unaudited)

2021 2020 Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency – auto 7,752.6 7,148.1 8% Direct – auto 9,132.3 8,095.1 13% Total personal auto 16,884.9 15,243.2 11% Total special lines 4,957.4 4,570.7 8% Total Personal Lines 21,842.3 19,813.9 10% Total Commercial Lines 842.0 764.0 10% Property business 2,529.7 2,243.7 13% Companywide Total 25,214.0 22,821.6 10% See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release, including the "Monthly Commentary," for additional information.



