 

Allied Motion to Present at Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or “Company”), a designer and manufacturer that sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions to the global market, announced that Dick Warzala, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Leach, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

The Allied presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at alliedmotion.com in the Investor Relations section. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of industries within our major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical and electronic motion technology. Its products include brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, and other controlled motion-related products.

The Company’s growth strategy is focused on being the controlled motion solutions leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its “technology/know how” to develop integrated precision solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to “change the game” and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.alliedmotion.com.



