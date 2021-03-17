 

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Completes Acquisition of QEP Resources, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 14:25  |  34   |   |   

MIDLAND, Texas, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) (“QEP”) in an all-stock merger following approval of the merger and related proposals by the QEP stockholders at their special meeting held on March 16, 2021.

QEP reported the results of its stockholder vote at the special meeting on its Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2021.

As previously announced, in the merger, QEP stockholders will receive 0.05 of a share of Diamondback common stock for each share of QEP common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the merger, with cash to be received in lieu of any fractional shares. As a result of the merger, QEP common stock will no longer be listed for trading on NYSE and its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 will be suspended.

“We are excited to announce that we have completed our acquisition of QEP. This deal, along with our recently completed acquisition of certain assets from Guidon Operating LLC (the “Guidon acquisition”) bolsters our depth of Tier 1 Midland Basin inventory and positions us to allocate a majority of our capital to the high-returning Midland Basin for the foreseeable future. We look forward to updating the market on our progress on synergy capture and laying out the pro forma operating plan for 2021 as soon as practicable,” stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than historical facts, that address activities that Diamondback assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, including the current adverse industry and macroeconomic conditions, commodity price volatility, production levels, the impact of the recent presidential and congressional elections on energy and environmental policies and regulations, any other potential regulatory actions (including those that may impose production limits in the Permian Basin), the impact and duration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, acquisitions and sales of assets (including the recently completed Guidon acquisition and the merger discussed in this news release and anticipated synergies), future dividends, production, drilling and capital expenditure plans, severe weather conditions (including the impact of the recent severe winter storms on production volumes), impact of impairment charges and effects of hedging arrangements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Diamondback. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in Diamondback’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. Diamondback undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
alawlis@diamondbackenergy.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Completes Acquisition of QEP Resources, Inc. MIDLAND, Texas, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) (“QEP”) in an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux
Bango Final Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Conditional Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 and QEP Resources, Inc.’s 5.375% Senior Notes due 2022, 5.250% Senior Notes due 2023 and 5.625% Senior Notes due 2026
26.02.21
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Closing of Acquisition from Guidon Operating LLC
22.02.21
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results; Increases Dividend