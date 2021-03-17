Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Sale of a Panamax Dry Bulk Vessel, the m/v Naias

ATHENS, Greece, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that on March 16, 2021 it signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party, the 2006-built vessel “Naias”, with delivery to the buyer latest by July 30, 2021, for a sale price of US$11.25 million before commissions.



Upon completion of the aforementioned sale, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Naias, is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.07 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.