 

Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Sale of a Panamax Dry Bulk Vessel, the m/v Naias

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 14:27  |  50   |   |   

ATHENS, Greece, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that on March 16, 2021 it signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party, the 2006-built vessel “Naias”, with delivery to the buyer latest by July 30, 2021, for a sale price of US$11.25 million before commissions.

Upon completion of the aforementioned sale, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Naias, is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.07 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Sale of a Panamax Dry Bulk Vessel, the m/v Naias ATHENS, Greece, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that on March 16, 2021 it signed, through a separate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux
Bango Final Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.03.21
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Filing of Its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F
11.03.21
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contracts For m/v San Francisco With Olam and m/v Aliki With Solebay
10.03.21
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Date for Its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
09.03.21
Diana Shipping Services S.A. to Employ Digital Sustainability Solution to Monitor Environmental Performance of Vessels
26.02.21
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V Ismene
22.02.21
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Management Succession
22.02.21
Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020