Vilmorin & Cie announces a successful €450 million bond placement

The net proceeds from this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of existing debt, of which the funding of the exercise of a pre-maturity redemption call option on the 2.375% May 2021 bond which current outstanding amount stands at €346.2 million.

On March 17, 2021, Vilmorin & Cie successfully priced a €450 million senior bond offering with a 7-year maturity and a 1.375% fixed coupon. This successful transaction was largely oversubscribed among a large European investors base.

Through these transactions, Vilmorin & Cie is extending the average maturity of its debt while continuing its strategy of diversified funding sources. After significantly strengthening its financial resources over the last years, Vilmorin & Cie is thus pursuing optimization of its financial capacities, supporting the deployment of its objectives for growth, on a resilient world seeds market.

The bond will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris as of 26 March 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014002KP7).

This operation was achieved in collaboration with BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis as global-coordinators, together with HSBC, MUFG and Société Générale, who intervened as bookrunners.

Vilmorin & Cie has been advised for this transaction by Degroof Petercam Investment Banking.

