 

Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update

  • Victory Square plans to invest up to $5,000,000 to start commercializing ventures working on the following: EV Solutions, Renewable Energy, Plant-Based Comfort Foods, Digital Assets Management, NFT for Music, Telehealth service for PETS, and Fractional Trading
  • Completed Acquisition of IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & On-Site Mobile Health, Pharmaceutical & Wellness Service Provider Across the USA
  • GameOn completed an oversubscribed $5,800,000 pre-listing finance round
  • Victory Square Technologies Announced GameOn Share Dividend Initiative for VST Shareholders
  • FansUnite (CSE:FANS) completed an oversubscribed $13,000,000 financing
  • Immersive Tech announced the Creation of the World’s First COVID-safe Location-Based Entertainment Virtual Reality Division “UNCONTAINED”
  • Completed $6,000,000 Sale of VPN Platform to Cloud Nine Web3 (CSE:CNI)
  • Exercised 350,000 warrants in Argo Blockchain PLC for a $1,488,000 gain (as at March 15th, 2021)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square'') (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation internet companies in key sectors including: digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, is pleased to provide a corporate update for Q1 2021.

Victory Square reported record net income for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2020, of $13,617,124 and earnings per share of $0.18. The Company maintained this pace in Q4 2020, closing out the year strong. Victory Square’s 2020 Year End Financials will be released on or before April 30th, 2021, and its 2021 Q1 Financials will be released on or before May 31st, 2021.

The positive momentum from 2020 has continued into Q1 2021, below are some recent highlights:

Victory Square is planning to invest up to $5,000,000 to start commercializing ventures that have been incubating in stealth mode. Ventures are working on the following:

  • EV Solutions, Hardware & Software
  • Renewable Energy (Solar)
  • Plant-Based Comfort Foods (Patties, Crumbles, Meatballs)
  • Digital Assets Management (Focused on Layer 2, DeFi and NFT applications)
  • NFT for Music
  • Telehealth service for PETS
  • Telehealth Services for Mental Health
  • Fractional Trading Platform

FansUnite (Vertical: Sports Betting, eSports, Gaming)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Victory Square Technologies Completes $6,000,000 Sale Of VPN Platform To Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies
11.03.21
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Announces Closing of GameOn’s Oversubscribed Financing for Gross Proceeds of $5.8 Million
25.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Announces GameOn Share Dividend Initiative for VST Shareholders
23.02.21
Former Soccer Star Tim Cahill Joins Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies as Strategic Advisor
23.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces Upsizing of Its Previously Announced Private Placement for Up to an Aggregate of $3 Million Due to Strong Investor Demand
22.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces C$1.5 Million Non - Brokered Private Placement
19.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Applauds Advancing Legislation to Legalize Single-Event Sport Wagering in Canada
16.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Signs Letter of Intent to Sell Desktop Miner, MicroBlock Miner and Crypto Wallet to Cloud Nine Group

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
126
VSQTF (MKap $40 M) Attraktiver Covid 19 Play
08.10.20
227
Hat Fantasie auf höhere Kurse.
26.08.20
9
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Gets FDA Permission to Manufacture and Market Safetest