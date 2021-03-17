 

AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19

17.03.2021, 21:57  |  120   |   |   

AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East, and in the world, announced that beginning Friday, March 19, 98% of its U.S. theatres will be open for guests to enjoy the unparalleled experience of movies on the big screen. AMC expects that by Friday, March 26, 99% of its U.S. circuit will be open.

More than 40 AMC locations in California are reopening beginning Friday, March 19, including all 25 locations in Los Angeles County and all eight locations in San Diego County. A full list of California locations opening on Friday can be found below.

As of Monday, March 22, AMC expects that 52 of its 54 locations in California will be open. The Company is preparing to resume operations at its remaining California AMC locations once the proper local approvals are in place. AMC will only reopen its theatres once approved to do so by state and local authorities.

Among the upcoming openings in California are two brand new theatres in the Los Angeles area that will be serving guests for the first time ever. AMC Porter Ranch 9 at the Vineyards at Porter Ranch will have its grand opening on Friday, March 19. Guests can expect AMC’s most popular amenities, including Dolby Cinema at AMC and AMC’s Signature Recliners.

On Monday, March 22, AMC’s newest DINE-IN location, AMC DINE-IN Montclair Place 12, will open for the first time. Along with the delicious AMC DINE-IN menu, guests can enjoy IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC and the AMC Signature Recliners. AMC DINE-IN Montclair Place 12 will open with a limited menu on March 22 and will expand to its full AMC DINE-IN Menu on Friday, March 26.

For more information and to get showtimes and purchase tickets, please visit amctheatres.com or use the AMC mobile app.

Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC, commented:

“It was exactly one year ago that we closed all AMC locations in the United States. It gives me immense joy to say that by the end of next week we expect that 99% of our U.S. locations will have reopened. As we have done at all of locations around the country, AMC is reopening and operating with the highest devotion to the health and safety of our guests and associates through our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols, which were developed in consultation with Clorox and with current and former faculty at the prestigious Harvard University School of Public Health. AMC Safe & Clean includes social distancing & automatic seat blocking in each auditorium, mandatory mask wearing, and upgraded air filtration with MERV-13 air filters, as well as many other important health, sanitization and cleanliness efforts.”

